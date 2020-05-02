End of an era: Original 1998 Audi TT vs current Mk3

Yet, with the exception of the Porsche Boxster and Cayman, it outsold the sportier alternatives and has outlived most of them. That was thanks in part to the practicality that came from the humble underpinnings: the utility of a tailgate and four seats. You could carry a bike in a TT or more than one passenger, provided they were small enough to squash into the back.

Success has many fathers, with plenty of designers keen to have their involvement with the TT acknowledged. The two biggest influences were Freeman Thomas, who sketched the original 1995 concept, and Peter Schreyer, who translated most of that magic into the production model. Special mention is also due to Romulus Rost, who did the groundbreaking interior. Twenty years later, the TT often features on lists of the most influential car designs. Schreyer still owns and regularly drives one, despite having been design head at Kia since 2006.

The TT went on sale in Europe in 1998, but only briefly. Several high-speed crashes in Germany suggested a lack of aerodynamic stability, so production was halted while a wedgy rear spoiler and standard stability control were added. Earlier cars had ESC retrofitted but not the spoiler; the car you see here is one of the tiny number of right-hand-drive examples built early enough not to have it.

That’s why Audi UK recently bought it for its heritage collection, although they agreed to let us borrow the car for this story before giving it any cosmetic attention. So it still has the patina of dings, scratches and even rust bubbles that reflect 21 years and 128,000 miles, behind which the core design looks remarkably fresh for something in its third decade.

The form is still striking if you look beyond the familiarity, the curves and surfaces on show without any fussy detailing. Next to it, the latest TT looks muscular and more modern, but also like a hand that has been played far more safely.

The first-generation TT’s interior is impressive now; it was off the scale for a mainstream car 22 years ago. The metal rotary controls around the air vents still feel great (Audi used pretty much the same thing in the A3 until the new version) and the combination of brushed metal and dark trim gives what still feels like a 2020 aesthetic. It feels smaller than I remember: the front seats are set close together, while the rear pair barely qualify as plus-twos.