BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: The E-talian job: Mini Cooper SE vs Abarth 500e
UP NEXT
Audi to launch models in China without four-rings logo – report

The E-talian job: Mini Cooper SE vs Abarth 500e

Abarth 500s and Mini Coopers have tussled since the 1960s but now there's a new, electrified twist
Illya Verpraet
News
8 mins read
5 August 2024

Electric cars are the new frontier, the opportunity to try something new. Or not.

If we’re realistic, the pool of adventurous early adopters who are open to buying a radical-looking starship has been mostly exhausted by now. Many other buyers, even if they can hold their nose at the high prices of electric cars (we’ll get to that), want something more familiar.

And that’s where we are today. Not only are this electric Mini Cooper SE and Abarth 500e two very comforting shapes that hark back to the 1950s, but they also generally seem to have been developed so that people trading up from their petrol-powered predecessors are spared from too much culture shock.

Related articles

Before this test, I spent some time in the three-cylinder petrol-powered Mini Cooper C, and swapping to this brand-new electric one, I was struck by how similar it felt. It’s heavier and obviously has no engine or gearshifts, but there’s a very clear family resemblance in the way it goes down the road.

Special correspondent James Disdale, who came to help with driving, remarked much the same on getting out of the Abarth, saying how it felt like an electric extension of the petrol Abarth 595.

While this strategy of ‘the same, but electric’ is intended to engender familiarity, it also moves the electric car into the cut-throat territory of hot hatches. All of which raises the question of whether EVs have finally reached the point where an electric hot hatch is a viable concept.

In a sense, we asked this question when the Abarth 500e was launched. It had no direct rivals at the time and the answer was a cautious ‘ish’, but it was clear that, as a driver’s car, it leaves plenty on the table. Now that there is a very direct rival in the pebble-smooth shape of this new Mini – with more contenders on the way – let’s ask the question again.

Introducing the Mini Cooper SE and Abarth 500e

Quick links: Background - Electric range - Interior - Infotainment systems - Driving dynamics - Verdict - Winner - Specs

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Skywell BE11 front three quarter cornering
Skywell BE11
5
Skywell BE11
01 Lotus Eletre 2024 review front corner
Lotus Eletre
7
Lotus Eletre
MG HS review front lead image
MG HS review
7
MG HS review
porsche panamera review
Porsche Panamera
8
Porsche Panamera
mercedes amg sl 63 01
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review

View all car reviews

Back to top

Mini Cooper SE vs Abarth 500e: background 

It had been a while since I’d driven the Abarth, so I took our 500e long-term test car home for a few days. Judging by its signs of contact with everyday life – including a vague smell of dog and various chocolate bar wrappers shoved into the door bins – it is clearly being put to almost every imaginable test by various staffers and it’s easy to see why it has been attracting so much interest: the 500e is a charming thing.

Its tiny dimensions (yes, many older cars are smaller but don’t write in: you try getting one through a Euro NCAP test), four-square stance and relatively sticky Bridgestone Potenza tyres mean that the Abarth feels instantly chuckable. Even the narrowest country lane becomes a good driving road. There’s fairly meaty steering and a decent set of sports seats too, so you instantly feel at home.

Do you miss the ebb and flow of noise as the engine revs up and down? I don’t particularly. Given the realistic alternative in 2024 is a powerful but wheezy-sounding three- or four-cylinder turbo lump attached to an automatic gearbox, I really enjoy silently whizzing through the countryside, experiencing the instant, linear power while not drawing undue attention to myself with noise.

And if you don’t, well, you’re off to the classified ads, because with the Hyundai i20 N now gone, the last compact new hot hatchback with a manual gearbox has bitten the dust. The Ford Focus ST is a much bigger car, and unless you’ve got £45,000 and some serious dirt on your local Toyota or Honda dealer, you’re not getting a GR Yaris or Civic Type R.

Advertisement
Back to top

The Abarth provides some sort of substitute for engine noise in the form of its sound generator, which replicates the noise of a petrol Abarth stuck in second gear. But really, the lo-fi burble is plain awful and anyone who tries it scrambles to switch it back off.

Even with it silenced, elements of the 500e start to grate. At 6ft 2in, I’m tall but not freakishly so. With the driver’s seat as far back as it will go, my thighs are lifted way off the seat and cramp sets in soon. Even if you’re shorter, you sit oddly high and there’s no space for your left foot in the weirdly tight footwell. And while your mileage might literally vary, 140 miles just isn’t very much.

Mini Cooper SE vs Abarth 500e: electric range 

Two hundred miles, on the other hand, is the sort of range that gives you some room to breathe. That’s what you can get from a full charge in the Cooper SE. These are real-world, achievable ranges, by the way – not the optimistic WLTP figures. We chose the longer-range, more powerful Cooper SE for this test, because with a starting price of £34,500, it matches the Abarth.

However, in terms of usable range (about 150 miles or so), the £30,000 Cooper E is actually a closer match.

And as charming as the Abarth might be, it becomes clear very quickly after getting back into the Mini on the day of our photoshoot that the Cooper is easily the more rounded and thoroughly developed car.

Advertisement
Back to top

There’s that range, which comes not only from a bigger battery (49.2kWh versus 37.3kWh) but also because the Cooper is slightly more efficient in regular use, returning 4.2mpkWh rather than 4.0mpkWh in similar driving conditions. It charges a bit more quickly too.

Mini Cooper SE vs Abarth 500e: interior 

Inside, it feels much more like the small premium car you expect for the price, whereas the Abarth has stronger ‘tarted-up city car’ vibes. Sure, the Italians know how to wield the Alcantara, and they’ve deployed it liberally and successfully, but it can’t cover up all the hard plastics or that compromised driving position.

There’s evidence of cost cutting in the Cooper too, mind. I bet that getting rid of most of the buttons and the separate gauge cluster saves Mini a fair few quid; likewise the simpler seat design, which has lost a lot of the adjustability you got in the previous generation.

But your eye is instantly drawn to the coarse-knit fabric on the dashboard and doors, and the big round screen, with its cheery graphics. The buttons, stalks and handles that do remain have the haptics to make the Mini feel like a quality item. Its driving position might be higher than in the old car, but it’s miles more comfortable and purposeful than the 500e’s.

Mini Cooper SE vs Abarth 500e: infotainment systems 

I’m conflicted about the infotainment systems. I’m loath to criticise the Abarth’s, which looks fine and works quite well, as these things go, whereas the Mini’s has its fair share of usability problems. However, in the Mini it feels like an integral part of the car, an extension of the design philosophy, rather than a parts bin screen plonked on top of the dash.

Advertisement
Back to top

Mini Cooper SE vs Abarth 500e: driving dynamics 

The cohesiveness of the Mini is also evident in the way it drives. Neither of these cars has a freewheeling mode for the regen and they both always slow down a bit when you ease off the accelerator. But while the Mini lets you smoothly feed in the deceleration, the Abarth is more on/off and therefore more frustrating to try to drive smoothly.

Initially, the Abarth has the nicer steering, giving slightly more weight than the BMW-typical light and patently electric-feeling rack in the Mini. But as you up the pace, the Mini starts quietly feeding back information about grip levels, which the Abarth never really does.

The Mini dives in to corners even more eagerly, and while the Abarth remains stoic when you back off the accelerator, the Mini will rotate like a proper hot hatch. Its traction and stability control are excellent, allowing for plenty of that sort of thing in Sport Plus mode.

Front-wheel-drive EVs can have serious traction problems, and while the Abarth will spin up its front wheels in the wet and then shut down the power, the Mini will rapidly reduce and release power to maintain traction.

Bumpy roads expose more of the Abarth’s weaknesses. Both of these cars have very firm suspension, the Mini more so than the Abarth, but the 500 isn’t as well controlled. It’s slightly crashier over bad surfaces, runs out of suspension travel on really challenging roads and, because you sit higher, any head toss and pogoing is amplified.

Advertisement
Back to top

Mini Cooper SE vs Abarth 500e: verdict 

Open and shut case, then. The petrol hot hatch is dead, long live the electric hot hatch, and the Mini Cooper SE is the leader of this newly revived class. Well, Disdale throws some cold water over my Mini Cooper love-in. He reckons it’s not really a Mini but more of a small BMW. 

The whole design simplification has gone too far, he says, and it’s getting to the point where it’s too big and, in battery-powered form, too heavy. On the road, it translates to a fair chunk of torque steer and some laziness to your inputs.

He’s not wrong. If we’d brought an i20 N along, it would have shown both of these cars a thing or two about engagement, responsiveness and how to balance ride and handling, for considerably less money. But you can’t buy a new i20 N now, save for some leftover stock.

These two EVs may bear names once applied to hot hatchbacks, they have a level of power and performance that more than matches the recently departed greats and they carry a price that would have bought you all manner of fun not too long ago. Which all invites comparisons that ultimately prove cruel because, as pure driver’s cars, they’re not quite there yet.

Instead, with more of a ‘glass half full’ kind of view, they’re the start of EVs chasing more than just acceleration times. For the time being, it’s probably healthier to see them as enjoyable everyday cars with a dynamic streak – warm rather than hot hatches.

Advertisement
Back to top

In that light, if the Abarth is a careful but creditable first attempt at a sporting electric hatchback, the Mini is the idea executed with more commitment (and more budget, probably).

As a warm electric hatch, it’s terrific, with distinctive looks inside and out, competitive electric credentials, and just enough attitude to be entertaining when the road opens up.

Mini Cooper SE vs Abarth 500e: winner 

1st. Mini Cooper SE

Even if the weight still holds it back, the Cooper SE has the looks, attitude and most of the hardware to carry Mini values into an electric era.

2nd. Abarth 500e 

Charming and good fun in isolation, but its dynamics lack some depth and its interior feels like it came out of a car half the price.

Specs 

Advertisement

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As part of Autocar’s road test team, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews, comparison tests, as well as the odd feature and news story. 

Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s eight-page road tests, which are the most rigorous in the business thanks to independent performance, fuel consumption and noise figures.

used cars for sale

Nissan X-Trail 1.7 DCi N-Connecta CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£17,990
44,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Honda CR-V 2.0 I-VTEC SE Plus Navi Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr
2016
£13,970
52,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi Q2 1.5 TFSI CoD 35 Sport S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£22,290
13,448miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Ford KUGA 2.0 TDCi Titanium AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,195
74,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Audi A5 CABRIOLET 2.0 TDI S Line Special Edition Multitronic Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2013
£10,348
56,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
Ford FOCUS 1.5T EcoBoost Titanium X Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,050
55,761miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Audi A3 1.5 TFSI CoD 35 Black Edition Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,490
37,114miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Audi A3 1.4 TFSIe 40 S Line Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr 13kWh
2021
£22,998
23,654miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
MG HS 1.5 T-GDI Trophy Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£21,998
0miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Tonrichard 5 August 2024

The Mini has lost too much personality as a driver's car in its latest iteration. I'm not keen on the bland styling and the minimalist interior. Despite its apparent hot hatch credentials it appears to be aimed more at those wanting a cute fashion accessory. I think Abarth have captured the retro styling more successfully but it is clearly not such a well developed car. I am putting my faith in the forthcoming Alpine A290 which I think will really give the Mini SE a run for the money - if Alpine Renault can keep the price sensible. Range and performance will probably lag that of the Mini but it is 200kg lighter and I am hopeful with the suspension and steering mods it will be at least as fun to drive. 

si73 5 August 2024
The mini has an advantage over the abarth regarding ability to be cheaper in that it's built in China on a shared platform, ora funky cat/03?where as the abarth is a unique platform developed before FCA became part of stellantis and currently no other brand uses the platform, this in addition to it being built in Italy does go some way to explaining it's high price.
Be interesting to see if the minis price increases when it gets built in the UK.
si73 5 August 2024
The mini has an advantage over the abarth regarding ability to be cheaper in that it's built in China on a shared platform, ora funky cat/03?where as the abarth is a unique platform developed before FCA became part of stellantis and currently no other brand uses the platform, this in addition to it being built in Italy does go some way to explaining it's high price.
Be interesting to see if the minis price increases when it gets built in the UK.

Latest Reviews

Skywell BE11 front three quarter cornering
Skywell BE11
5
Skywell BE11
01 Lotus Eletre 2024 review front corner
Lotus Eletre
7
Lotus Eletre
MG HS review front lead image
MG HS review
7
MG HS review
porsche panamera review
Porsche Panamera
8
Porsche Panamera
mercedes amg sl 63 01
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review

View all car reviews