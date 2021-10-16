Britain's next icon: Autocar designs a roadside EV charger

Setting out to design something that will become ‘iconic’ is an extremely risky proposition. The status of ‘icon’ used to take decades to earn or was instantly applied to a new product that had received near-universal acclaim.
For the latter, think of the Audi TT, the original Mini or the iPhone. For the former, think of the Big Ben clock tower or the classic red telephone box.
Indeed, the development of this telephone box was a hard-fought battle after London’s boroughs had refused to accommodate the Post Office’s concrete art deco K1 design. The 1924 competition to design a more acceptable box included the Royal Fine Art Commission, the Royal Academy and the Royal Institute of British Architects.
The final design was executed by architect Sir George Gilbert Scott. He suggested making the box out of steel and painting it silver. It went into production made of cast iron and painted red.
You can’t really write a design brief demanding an ‘iconic’ outcome – but that’s what the UK government has set out to do with the roadside EV charger. “Electric vehicle charge points set to become next great British emblem. Iconic British electric vehicle charge point could be seen on streets across the country from 2022,” declared the press release. “Electric vehicle charge points across the UK could become as recognisable as the red postbox or black cab, following the appointment of the Royal College of Art and PA Consulting to deliver an iconic British charge point design, transport secretary Grant Shapps has announced.”
Of course, prime minister Boris Johnson has form here. During his time as London mayor, he started a competition to replace the ‘iconic’ London black cab (a competition won by Geely- owned London Taxi International, now LEVC, with its range-extender model) and, back in 2007, Autocar helped realise his dream of reinventing the ‘iconic’ Routemaster bus before he was elected mayor. I worked with Capoco, one of the world’s leading bus designers, to develop an engineering concept that revived the open rear deck (using a range-extender drivetrain was the key) and presented the idea to him in his campaign office.
- Cash machine style interface with buttons
- Just takes cards, like some petrol pumps do (no need for an app or account)
- Large style illuminated display above with price per KW/H mandatorily displayed in exactly the same way as petrol stations to promote competition
- Display numbers are illuminated red for <50KW/H, orange for <100KW/H, yellow 200KW/H, green for 400KW/H+
-Automatic fines for remaining too long in bay after fully charged
- Lamp post versions in residential areas have much more minimal displays to avoid light pollution, possibly one per street or per 50m etc.
- Actual boxes should just be well designed and painted red in common with other public street furniture infrastructure items (post boxes, phone boxes etc.)
Yep, have a bank style card point - so simple it should just have been done. Get rid of the idea of membership cards to different charger companies, what a pain.
Make them more visible. When charging en route biggest issue is spotting them normally. Sat nav gets you close to ones you haven't used before, but they're often tucked away. Brighter and standard colour, and standard design for slow, medium, and fast chargers. Make them taller, or put a beacon on top. Tesla are all the same and quite tall and bright white with red logos.
Forget the Wi-fi - pretty much everyone with an electric car will have a decent mobile I'd have thought. What would it cost to provide Wi-fi? Seems unnecessary, adds cost and complexity, so a nice to have rather than essential. Soon all electric cars will be Wi-fi connected anyway like Tesla's.
Charger hogs need to be dealt with. A guy locally plugs his e-class plug in hybrid in from 8am to 6pm, it holds obout 30 miles charge and probably takes 45 mins to charge. Ties up one of the two bays three days a week - just does it to get a parking space at the train station. Selfish beyond belief. How about a shaming system - a large flashing light when 30 mins passes and the car is full but plugged in - tongue in cheek there! Just have a system that refuses access for persistent offenders - it's all smart so the chargers know when a car is plugged in and the car is full. Three strikes and you get banned for a week, each subsequent ban is doubled sort of thing. Somw do this by applying large penalties if you do this, but why punish the masses for an occasional issue getting back to your car?