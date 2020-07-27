Beating depreciation: performance cars that cost nothing to own

Choose your new performance car wisely, be careful not to rack up too many miles and, three years later, it might be worth 60% of what you paid for it. That’s pretty much a best-case scenario. That means the Volkswagen Golf R that you’ve put £35,000 into will be worth £21,000 after 36 months, so it will cost you close to £5000 in depreciation alone every single year.
No matter how you buy your new car – with cash, on finance or on a lease contract – you as the first owner will bear that cost. You can reduce your depreciation liability by buying a second-hand car, perhaps one that is already three years old and has slipped down the steepest part of the depreciation curve with somebody else’s name on the V5 document. But the car will still lose value. As we’ll show over the next five pages, though, it is possible to buy a first-rate driver’s car that will hold on to its value.
There are certain performance cars on the second-hand market that are so well-regarded – and that are in sufficient demand – that their values are set in stone. Pick the right one and it’ll probably owe you nothing two or three years down the road. You could get back every penny you paid for it.
Can it possibly be that straightforward? No, of course not. On the subject of future values, there can be estimates and calculated guesses, but never any guarantees. We will also take a closer look at the realities of choosing an older car over a brand-new one. What you need to know is this: by slashing your depreciation bill to nothing, your motoring expenses could be obliterated. And it’s doable even on the most meagre budget.
Mazda MX-5 (NA)
Not too long ago, an original MX-5 could have been yours for little more than £1000. That will only buy the tattiest MX-5 out there these days, which is as clear a sign as any that values are on the up. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the little sports car’s arrival, which means you’ll invariably be looking at examples with more than a handful of miles behind them and plenty of stories to tell. Nonetheless, there are plenty of cars out there that have been cherished, so that doesn’t mean you’ll have to satisfy yourself with a rust-ridden and careworn old shed.
Reality check - not the cheap option
While it’s a great way of using man maths to justify buying the car you want, the costs of ownership are never low for older specialist cars. That said, everything is relative. I could have a replacement engine fitted in my NA MX5 and new premium tyres all round for less than a pair of rears on most of the others on the list. That’s my man maths right there.
I agree with your man maths,
I agree with your man maths, the running and maintenance of some of these cars could far outweigh depreciation on slightly newer variants, as long as you are happy with this then it doesnt matter, after all, every car needs maintenance just older ones can be more expensive. For example I have recently spent more than its value making my na mx5 (actually a eunos) mechanically and structurally sound which I consider money well spent, however a small bump up the rear will cause an insurance company to write it off, I told my insurance company I would pay for the repairs myself to prevent it having a category put against it, so repairs and maintenance in this year alone far outweigh its value.
To this list I would add the
To this list I would add the MGf as surely they can't get any cheaper, newer tf's may still fall a bit more though, and smart roadsters for the same reason probably toyotas mr2 and bmw's z3 as well.
I always enjoy your Long Reads
Rather like the “specials” on The Grand Tour they are your best bits.
Yes
997 GTS with a manual transmission is the pick of the lot.
elise s1
looks like their prices are going up now
Evo VI
Interestingthe Evo is mentioned as being affordable... It's under factory mandate to be Serviced at a the Dealer EVERY 4K... That's not affordable. You can find a Delta Integrale that would be more "reliable" and soulful than japan's attempt on Motors without a Soul. It wouldn't be less expensive, but Italian motors have SOUL that other countries Manufacturer's can only DREAM of
Real_sluggo wrote:
How much cheaper would it be to run an Integrale than an Evo?
Alfa Brera S?
Whilst more of a cruiser than a full on sports car the Prodrive fettled Breras, of which 500 were made for the UK, are selling for very good prices and seem to have reached a point where they're not going any lower.
maybe wishful thinking on my part as I own one but you regularly see them selling for £12-15k. Not bad for an 11 year old motor that wasn't overly expensive when new.
Lovely list of cars. I'd go
