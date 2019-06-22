Aston Martin: from Goodwood success to the DBS Superleggera

If you want to get well and truly lost, there are few better cars in which to be than an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera. And I mean that both literally and figuratively.

In the literal sense this car is so broadly defined there’s nowhere beyond the city limits to which it is not suited. When you have a car like this, there’s a fabulous freedom to be enjoyed by just heading into the unknown. Get held up (unlikely with 715bhp, I know, but it happens), you just turn onto another road. Or turn around. Do that for a couple of hours in any car and it’s amazing how far you can go and how much fun you can have. Do it in a DBS and you might just end up having the time of your life. It is one of the greatest Astons, a treat for the senses whether you like catapulting down short straights or oozing through long corners. It has the looks, the performance, the handling – the lot.

But there’s that other kind of lost, too, at which the DBS is no less adept. The kind of lost you get between the ears, when you have a long motorway journey, there’s nothing on the iPhone you’d rather be listening to more than the distant hum of a V12, and the part of your mind that’s not concentrating on driving is allowed to do some of its own adventuring and take a few of its own turns.

And yes, the M4, A34 and M27 are not what you might call dream roads, but getting lost this way does have benefits, none more so than being able to take advantage of the fourth dimension we call time. And given my destination, it was perhaps no surprise that my mind should wander back 60 years, to the West Sussex race track in whose direction the elegant prow of the DBS is now pointing.

Goodwood. There have been some remarkable happenings since racing first came to the former RAF airfield in 1948, but perhaps none so unlikely as Aston Martin’s participation in the 1959 Tourist Trophy, victory in which would also bring the World Sportscar Championship, the world’s most prestigious prize in closed-wheel racing. Just for a start, it was a race Aston Martin had not even intended to enter.