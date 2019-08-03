Ariel Atom 4: a wet road trip in the lightweight two-seater

But it’s the Diamond Light Source that dominates the site and which brings us here. The first problem is obvious as the Atom grows close: short of booking some satellite overflight time, we’re not going to be able to get a vantage point that will do justice to the size of the place. Up close, the building that holds the synchrotron is obviously round, but there’s no way to get a ground-level perspective on more than a small part of it – it is 740 metres in circumference. Google Earth shows the true scale: a vast, silvery doughnut visible from space.
The Diamond Light Source was opened in 2007 and now employs about 900 people being used for scientific experiments around the world. I’m given a tour of the vast operating hall – mercifully warm – which gives a chance to see the beamline up close and to find out some more about what it does (see below). But the Atom is also turning out to be a draw by itself, parked outside under the shelter of an overhead walkway and soon drawing an appreciative crowd from the staff who work here. For the record, a 2.8sec 0-60mph time is brisk enough to impress even theoretical physicists. But after shunting around for photographs and a couple of low-speed laps of the support roads, it’s time to take the Atom somewhere better suited to its talents.
Harwell’s location on one corner of the Berkshire Downs means it is close to some of the finest driving roads that the south of England can offer, with an extended loop of the place – West Ilsley, Farnborough and then Wantage, before returning to the A34 – giving a chance for a more appropriate leg-stretch. There is still a lot of standing water, but the rain has eased to almost nothing.
While the Atom 4 is likely to feel most at home on a warm, dry race circuit, it is still remarkably accomplished on a slippery B-road dodging puddles. This car is the prototype and doesn’t have the traction control that will follow in the production versions (there is switchable boost control to allow the engine to be turned down) but, even running in the full 320bhp position ‘3’, it still manages to find impressive traction on the track-biased Avons, beyond a predictable level of low-speed squirming. Steering is spot on and the front end responds without the dartiness of earlier Atoms, while the rear axle grips more assuredly despite the meat of the engine’s mid-range torque. Trust builds quickly and, even at what is still a road-appropriate pace, it’s not long before change-up lights are starting to flare for the first time today.
