Ariel Atom 4: a wet road trip in the lightweight two-seater

My destination is one chosen to celebrate not only the Atom’s light weight and Britishness but also the innovation that has seen the company succeed where so many other sports car makers have failed. We’re heading for the Diamond Light Source in Oxfordshire, the UK’s biggest synchrotron – a 560-metre-long ‘beamline’ that can generate very intense beams of light up to 10 billion times brighter than the sun. It’s not an atom-smasher like CERN’s Large Hadron Collider – that headline opportunity is denied us – but there is more than enough connection between speed and lightness to justify taking the Atom there.

But first the long schlep east. Pretty much every part of the Atom 4 is new; Ariel says only the clutch and brake pedals and the fuel filler cap have been carried over from the 3.5. But the experience on a wet road remains similar to that of its predecessors, and it is something my rain-summoning powers mean I have experienced plenty of times. The Atom’s minimal aero screen – a cut-out piece of plastic – is actually pretty good at deflecting wind and the front clamshell and denser component fit in the nose helps keep a surprising amount of rain out when travelling at a cruising speed. And while I’ve got an excellent view of both front wheels, their mudguards protect me from most of the water thrown up by the minimally treaded Avon tyres. The problem is other road users and, once on the A303, the 4’s skeletal structure does almost nothing to keep out the billowing clouds of spray thrown up by everything else. My waterproofs are beginning to leak well before passing the distant vista of Stonehenge.

Yet I’m also having a masochistic form of fun within the stale embrace of my ancient Shoei helmet. The Atom’s sheer otherworldliness means it is always an experience, one of those performance cars that gives amusement even when travelling at a scant percentage of its towering abilities. The Honda Civic Type R engine has a whooshy, breathless soundtrack as the turbo cuts in and out, and with lots of torque and the Atom’s minimal weight, there’s rarely any need to be in anything other than sixth gear. Despite being nothing more than a plastic shell, the driver’s seat is also surprisingly comfortable even after a couple of hours on the road. There’s plenty of amusement to be had from the reactions of other road users as well – a stint behind a tourist coach on one of the A303’s single-carriageway sections sees dozens of smartphones being pressed against the steamed-up windows to take pictures of this example of British eccentricity. Once onto the A34 that will take me north to Harwell, the rain eases and the sky turns a slightly lighter shade of grey.

The Harwell Campus is quite possibly the brainiest place in the UK. Originally an RAF base (‘pathfinder’ paratroopers flew from here in towed gliders to land in France the night before D-Day), it was turned over to scientific use after the war. This is where the UK’s Atomic Energy Research Establishment was founded, where the UK’s – and Europe’s – first atomic reactors were built and also from where the Establishment’s head of theoretical physics, Klaus Fuchs, would pass on much of this pioneering information while working as a Soviet spy. Ross Brawn started his career as an apprentice at the Atomic Energy Authority here, using the skills he learned as a milling machinist for his first motorsport job at March Engineering in Bicester. The nuclear reactors have all been shut down, but the Campus is now home to numerous tech companies, the Rutherford Appleton Laboratory and the European Space Agency’s Space Applications and Telecommunications division.