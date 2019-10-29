From the archive: The tale of Toyota

He explained that the formative Toyota AA saloon of 1936 had largely aped the Chrysler Airflow, an American design that was "way ahead of its time aerodynamically but had a [Ford] Edsel-like sales run that hurried Chrysler back to the production of more conventional models". This used an engine, in development since 1934, with six cylinders, a 3.4-litre capacity and a 5.42:1 compression ratio to produce 65bhp at 3000rpm.

This found minor success, shifting 1404 examples, but Imperial Japan soon entered into the war against the Allies, and so the factories were switched to only military truck production.

After falling to as low as 3000 units per year, production soared back to 10,000 by only 1949 and was breaking records in 1956 at 46,417. Mind you, Young noted: "Now the Toyota factories are producing that many vehicles every month!"

"Japanese automobile styling has a boxy lethargy that isn't in keeping with the ultra-modern lines of such diverse Japanese goods as motorcycles and transistor radios," he wrote. "However, the Toyota range is brightening with the snappy-looking Corona 1500, which is selling well on its looks and luxury trim in Australia, Denmark, Canada, Holland and the USA.

"Where all Japanese cars on the export market lose out is that the Government taxes and licensing laws, as well as the deplorable state of the roads, have channelled general design into a cul-de-sac of overbodying underpowered engines.

"Consequently, the Corona 1500 is a family favourite, the larger six-seater 1900cc Crown is sold mainly to taxi and hire car operators and the large luxury Crown Eight with a 2.6-litre aluminium V8 engine is a prestige executive car only.

"The Crown Eight is currently a 2.6-litre embarrassment to the company and export sales are not envisaged until some of the engine teething troubles are sorted out." This might not have come as much of a surprise, as this was the first Japanese-designed eight-cylinder engine to enter mass production. It would last just three years before being replaced by the now-iconic Century.

"Favourites on the home market are the de luxe models of the 700cc horizontally opposed two-cylinder, two-stroke Publica and the four-cylinder Corona and Crown," our man continued. "Road performance doesn't count for much on crowded, rough roads with speed limits well under 50mph. In place of the pace that neither the roads nor the law allow him to use, the Japanese motorist enjoys his luxury trim and a heavy, sturdy automobile."