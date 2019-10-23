From the archive: Home through a revolution

"At one post, we were almost turned back because the village committee decided that special permits were needed for women as a precaution against women being abducted in cars. Another difficulty was that one pass was dated the previous day, whereasa some village committees said that passes were only valid on the day they were issued.

"Although our escort had been instructed to take us only to the outskirts of the city, our difficulties were so great that they decided to take us the whole way, if they could obtain sufficient petrol for the purpose. This was a serious problem, owing to the regulation that to obtain petrol a permit was necessary, and only five litres could be obtained.

"Progress was therefore very laborious and slow. It took us five hours to cover 20 miles. In some villages, churches were in flames and red-and-black flags were displayed everywhere. We eventually arrived in darkness in Girona and were told by our escort that they could proceed no farther. We waited for two dreary hours whilst they tried to arrange for another escort, which eventually appeared, heavily armoured, in a fast car. We accordingly said goodbye to our departing escorts, on whom we pressed 50 pesetas [the equivalent of about £55 today] for their supper. The leader, however, explained that money was not one of the necessities of life in Catalonia for the time being.

"It being now dark, we were ordered to maintain a distance of 100 yards between cars, since the rebels would open fire on any in close formation. After proceeding in this way for about an hour, we were much alarmed to see our escort pulled up in the road with rifles ready, searching the verges. The cause of their anxiety was an abandoned car lying in the road. While the search was in progress, we were approached by another car from behind, out of which tumbled four or five armed peasants, who challenged our escorts.

"The newcomers were delightfully drunk, and soon became embarassingly friendly, one explaining in amusingly broken English that they were going to make Spain a better country to live in. Finally, unable to solve the mystery of the abandoned car, our escort decided to proceeed more cautiously than before.

"We were now approaching the Franco-Spanish frontier and encountered with increasing frequency bands of peasants with 12-bore sporting guns charged with buckshot, who were on the lookout for refugees about to cross the border. Here, also, we found uniformed soliders at guardposts who had gone over from the rebels to the Government.

"At long last, we arrived at the frontier. It was now 2.30am, exactly 12 hours since we had left on a journey which normally should be accomplished in two and a half or three hours. Our escort explained to the Customs officials that our baggage had been examined and passed at the Communist headquarters in Barcelona, a statement which was accepted without questions.