Debate over the merits of a car went back and forth in the readers' pages, with a good example in favour coming from a Dr C Harris Langford MB of Crouch End, London, and published on 7 October 1899.

"It is idle to pretend that everyrhing is perfectly straightforward when one starts moting (to use a word which bids fiar to become general) [Not sure about that, doc]. There is much to learn both in the construction of the machine and its use; but when understood we have a vehicle which is under perfect control, will travel any rate we wish to go, easily stopped, and easily started.

"But the learning is not so very difficult at all. Certainly I found the earlier rides cause a rather severe mental strain, but I doubt whether this would have been less if I had been driving a horse.

"As a first step I consider it essential to thoroughly understand the machine. If this is done it is possible to find out the cause if anything goes wrong, and put it right at once. Things will go wrong at first, as with all new undertakings, but most of the troubles are slight If put right at once. I will not say that my car has never gone wrong, but it has always been conquered in the end, and on every occasion I have ridden it home victoriously, and never had to push it.

"I state at once that my car is Decauville 3.5hp; carries two comfortably; and three if necessary."

Dr Harris Langford then sought to advise his fellow practitioners with some useful consumer advice.

"A doctor who contemplates starting a motor car naturally compares it with a horse and carriage or trap, and does so in the following ways. 1. Will it do my work as well or better? 2. Is the initial expense greater? 3. Is the cost of maintenance greater? 4. Are there other advantages or drawbacks?

"To take each point seperately:

"1. Will it work? A motor car will go faster and farther than any horse. Will take any hill in reason. It is always ready for use. Is equally practicable in town and country. You can drive it yourself, and it may be left unguarded if necessary.

"2. Initial expense. It is possible to buy a car or motor tricycle of almost any price, and the same applies to a horse-drawn vehicle. Some medical men are only content with a closed carriage, others use an open one in all weathers. Without doubt the latter, in the long run, enjoy more robust health and have more alert minds. The former class cannot at present be easily provded for by automobilism, unless they can be persuaded to change their habits and adopt the fresh air treatment, which, if up to date, they prescribe for their patients."The difficulty is to compare my car with any carriage. In the work it will do it will compare favourably with one drawn by two good horses; but a man may not have more work than one horse can do."