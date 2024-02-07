BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: VW Group calls for EV incentives to accelerate UK demand
UP NEXT
Petrol Mini Cooper brings 154bhp for £22k

VW Group calls for EV incentives to accelerate UK demand

Cuts to VAT and VED could signal "direction of travel" for industry, according to VW Group's UK boss
mark-tisshaw-autocar
News
3 mins read
7 February 2024

The boss of the UK's most popular car maker has called for incentives for private buyers of electric cars to help stimulate demand.

Alex Smith, MD of Volkswagen Group UK, said that incentives were “eminently sensible” to help “signal that this is the direction of travel” towards EVs as the UK car market readies to be solely electric from 2035.

His comments follow a House of Lords report that criticised the UK government for “prematurely” ending previous incentives that were in place in the market to subsidise the sale of EVs. The Plug-in Car Grant was suddenly axed in 2022.

Related articles

“There are things that could be undertaken in the retail market to further accelerate demand," Smith told Autocar in an exclusive interview on the day of the report's publication.

“We would be absolutely in favour of well-targeted, specific and realistic incentives to signal that decarbonisation of road transportation is the aim and that battery-electric vehicles are a very, very significant tool in achieving that.

“Therefore having incentives in place is eminently sensible in the private market, because you're sending that signal that this is the direction of travel.

"You do need signalling behaviour in order to ensure that there isn't consumer confusion.”

Smith listed a 10% VAT rate on the sale of new EVs as one potential option, mirroring something seen in other sectors, along with a cut again in VED (road tax) for EVs.

Longer-term security around benefit-in-kind tax rates for EVs would also help ensure the strong demand from fleet buyers remained for EVs too, he said.

Skoda Enyaq vRS front quarter driving

Binding targets for the roll-out of infrastructure to support EVs should also be introduced, according to Smith.

He believes this to be only fair, as car manufacturers now have a legislated target to hit for the sale of EVs themselves - 22% this year - as part of the government's new ZEV mandate.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

jeep avenger review 2024 01 tracking front
Jeep Avenger
7
Jeep Avenger
hyundai i20 review 2023 01 cornering front
Hyundai i20
7
Hyundai i20
Toyota Yaris front lead
Toyota Yaris
8
Toyota Yaris
nissan juke hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front
Nissan Juke
7
Nissan Juke
subaru crosstreck review 2024 01 tracking front
Subaru Crosstrek
7
Subaru Crosstrek

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
vw id3 review 2023 01 tracking front

Volkswagen ID 3

Volkswagen's electric hatchback receives mid-life updates to styling and that much-criticised interior

Read our review
Back to top

“Car manufacturers have a binding target for the proportion of zero-emission vehicles that we sell. I think it would be useful to have binding targets for infrastructure roll-out.

“If you're providing an infrastructure for the national take-up of an environmentally beneficial product, then there's going to have to be some level of intervention to make sure there's a ubiquity to the charging infrastructure.”

Smith also supported growing calls for a cut in the VAT rate of public charging from 20% to match the 5% that home charging attracts.

However, Smith believes that there's a “disproportionate amount of thought and concern” given to public charging, as 90% of charging of Volkswagen Group EVs is done at home. 

VW ID4 GTX front quarter driving

Smith was happy with the Volkswagen Group’s EV performance in the UK, having secured a 20% market share for them in 2023.

Of the one million EVs sold in the UK so far, around 160,000 are Volkswagen Group models, so the firm’s market share is growing.

In 2023, 16% of the company's sales were EVs, and Smith said it was the intention to comply with the 22% of sales needed this year to hit the ZEV mandate.

Advertisement
Back to top

He said the Volkswagen Group would continue to do its bit to support the EV roll-out in the UK by continuing to “bring really attractive products to market” and ensuring that its websites are “clear, transparent and informative” in explaining the benefits and also limitation of EVs. 

The Lords report also criticised some sections of the media for the “scale of misinformation” around EVs and their perceived drawbacks. Smith said such stories made him simply “more determined” to prove the benefits of EVs. 

One topic that has drawn widespread coverage is the rising cost of insurance for EVs. Smith said the Volkswagen Group was actively working with the insurance industry to help build up the risk profile of them.

He said that an equivalent frontal-impact repair cost of a Volkswagen ID 3 was 8% higher than that of an equivalent Volkswagen Golf.

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

used Volkswagen ID 3 cars for sale

Volkswagen ID.3 HATCHBACK SPECIAL EDITIONS Pro 58kWh Launch Edition 2 Auto 5dr
2023
£32,069
3,551miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance 58kWh Life Auto 5dr
2020
£17,251
31,840miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance 58kWh Family Auto 5dr
2020
£21,399
11,608miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Id.3 Pro Performance 58kWh Life Auto 5dr
2020
£18,495
25,268miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Id.3 Pro Performance 58kWh 1ST Edition Auto 5dr
2020
£19,495
32,441miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance 58kWh 1ST Edition Auto 5dr
2020
£19,990
30,391miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance 58kWh Life Auto 5dr
2021
£20,999
14,823miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance 58kWh 1ST Edition Auto 5dr
2020
£20,999
14,588miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Id.3 Pro Performance 58kWh 1ST Edition Auto 5dr
2020
£20,390
17,992miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 712 cars
Powered By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Bob Cat Brian 7 February 2024

Dropping the price per kWh at their ionity chargers to something much closer to cost would create a price war and potentially make a much bigger big difference. 

Latest Reviews

jeep avenger review 2024 01 tracking front
Jeep Avenger
7
Jeep Avenger
hyundai i20 review 2023 01 cornering front
Hyundai i20
7
Hyundai i20
Toyota Yaris front lead
Toyota Yaris
8
Toyota Yaris
nissan juke hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front
Nissan Juke
7
Nissan Juke
subaru crosstreck review 2024 01 tracking front
Subaru Crosstrek
7
Subaru Crosstrek

View all car reviews