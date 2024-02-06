BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mixed messaging and misinformation threatens EV transition

New report from Environment Committee says government should take a more proactive role in communicating the shift
Charlie Martin Autocar
6 February 2024

The government’s "mixed messaging" around the transition to electric cars threatens the UK's prospects of meeting its transport emissions targets for 2050.

That's the verdict of a new report from the House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee titled 'EV Strategy: Rapid Recharge Needed'.

The report identified several key areas of confusion for motorists. These were the perception that ownership of petrol and diesel cars will be banned in 2035, rather than the sale of new petrol and diesel cars; critical minerals (such as lithium) and their procurement; recycling and end of life; and risks to health and safety.

The committee also heard concerns that a “campaign of misinformation” in the mainstream media has affected public opinion of EVs.

Richard Bruce, director of transport decarbonisation at the Department for Transport, told the committee that “there has been an impact from a concerted campaign of misinformation” and that “there is an anti-EV story in the papers almost every day”, “almost all of which are based on misconceptions and mistruths”.

Written evidence submitted by Ford attributed part of the blame for the “vocal anti-EV campaign” to the government for “lacking” focus on the end consumer.

Ford said: “Policy leadership is required from government, which includes clear and consistent messaging of their intent and confidence in the net-zero transition. Delayed policy delivery and inconsistencies damages industry and seeds doubt with the media and the public.”

Audi e-tron sportback charging

Mike Hawes, chief of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), ratified this view, saying that “any uncertainty leads to consumers sitting on their hands and sends the wrong message”.

Indeed, the committee noted that prime minister Rishi Sunak delaying the ban on sales of new ICE cars from 2030 to 2035 told the public that achieving net-zero “is going to be hard”.

It summarised: “By emphasising the costs while failing to stress the benefits and robustly counter misinformation, the government is not building public confidence.”

It recommended that the government should take “a more proactive and leading role in communicating a positive vision of the EV transition to consumers” and collaborate with the car industry to achieve this.

It added: “The government’s concern at the scale of misinformation, however, has not been matched by commensurate urgency in tackling it. 

"A joint consumer information campaign between government and industry that was praised by several witnesses was ended in 2021.  We heard the decision to end the campaign was led by a belief that EVs were moving into the mass market and misconceptions were dissipating. This is not supported by the evidence we received.”

The committee recommended the government take a “more proactive and leading role” in providing information on the EV transition, promoting “accurate and balanced” information.

The publication of its report comes shortly after the SMMT raised concerns about a slump in sales of electric cars to private buyers. 

Although registrations rose by 21% year on year in January 2024, it noted that this was “driven entirely” by the fleet market, as fleet sales rose by 29.9% while private sales dropped by 15.8%.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

artill 6 February 2024

When the general public used to buy a new car, more often than not it was a small hatchback. They didnt cost too much. Now they do, unless its an EV in which case its far far more expensive.

And due to the large number of EVs registered to CoCar users now reaching the second hand market (a market that doesnt really want them) the residual values have taken a massive hit.

So, why would anyone buy a new EV privately? They cost more, they depreciate more. And as the EV mandate forces makers to register more and more EVs that the market doesnt want, its hard to imagine residual values going up. 

Add in the problem with charging if you dont have off road parking, unknown reliability, and unpredictable life span of them, and its amazing anyone has one. Then there is the fuel. If you cant charge at home you would be better off with petrol. Oh, and insurance. A further nail in their coffin.

I have no issue with anyone buying an EV if thats what they want, if they like how they drive, choice is a good thing. The House of Lords committee need to understand that. 

