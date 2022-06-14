BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK government axes plug-in car grant with immediate effect
UP NEXT
Mini to show new design language with EV crossover

UK government axes plug-in car grant with immediate effect

Buyers will no longer be able to claim £1500 off the price of sub-£32,000 electric cars
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
14 June 2022

The government has axed the £1500 plug-in car grant (PiCG) with immediate effect - bringing to an end an electric car incentive scheme that dates back to 2011.

The government hails "success in the UK's electric car revolution" as a reason for the decision, saying that it has helped to boost sales of pure-EVs from 1000 units in 2011 to nearly 100,000 in the first five months of 2022 alone. The PiCG has been applied to more than 500,000 EVs since its inception, amounting to a total contribution of more than £1.4 billion. 

Repeated cuts to the amount of money awarded as part of the PiCG have prompted speculation about its demise for several years, and the government's earlier commitment to funding until the 2022/2023 financial year suggested that was when would it end.

Related articles

Confirmation of its cancellation comes just six months after the amount was cut from a maximum of £2500 to £1500, and the maximum cost of eligible vehicles was reduced from £35,000-£32,000 - leaving only the most affordable EVs on the market eligible for the PiCG. The government says the number of EVs available below this price point now stands at 24, up from 15 last year, as manufacturers usher in cheaper entry-level EVs. 

The government said: "The government has always been clear the plug-in car grant was temporary and previously confirmed funding until 2022-23. Successive reductions in the size of the grant, and the number of models it covers, have had little effect on rapidly accelerating sales or on the continuously growing range of models being manufactured.

Due to this, the government is now refocusing funding towards the main barriers to the EV transition, including public charging and supporting the purchase of other road vehicles where the switch to electric requires further development."

In place of the PiCG, the government has pledged £300 million towards providing incentives on plug-in taxis, motorcycles, vans, trucks and wheelchair-accessible vehicles. 

It also says the "shift in focus" will allow for heightened investment in the UK's EV charging infrastructure, but has not detailed any plans to add to the £1.6bn of funding in this area – which will see the amount of EV chargers increased tenfold nationwide – it announced earlier this year.

The government claims that reduced running costs of electric cars – compared to conventional combustion equivalents – "can often exceed" the £1500 incentive, and notes that EVs will continue to attract zero road tax (VED) and benefit from reduced company car tax rates.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype
001 citroen c5 aircross puretech 130 tracjing front 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
001 vw multivan tracking front 2022
The plug-in hybrid version of the VW Multivan has an electric range of 31 miles
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
1 VW Polo GTI Facelift 2022 FD Lead
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
018 genesis g80 ev tracking front 2022
Genesis Electrified G80 review
Genesis Electrified G80 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Transport minister Trudy Harrison said: "The government continues to invest record amounts in the transition to EVs, with £2.5 billion injected since 2020, and has set the most ambitious phase-out dates for new diesel and petrol sales of any major country. But government funding must always be invested where it has the highest impact if that success story is to continue.

Having successfully kickstarted the electric car market, we now want to use plug-in grants to match that success across other vehicle types, from taxis to delivery vans and everything in between, to help make the switch to zero emission travel cheaper and easier."

Used cars for sale

 Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,495
67,676miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£4,751
53,820miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2015
£4,781
69,387miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,795
50,300miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2015
£4,899
45,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2015
£4,960
64,054miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,965
59,643miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,981
61,611miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop 3dr
2015
£4,990
49,114miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
8
Add a comment…
567 14 June 2022

Good! The plug in cars were just for reducing tax for company owners and nothing more.

michael knight 14 June 2022

The whole thing is a bloody ramp anyway: energy costs will crank up when 2030 comes around, so that to 'fill up' your mandatory EV we'll be looking at a similar cost to petorl and diesel. 

You think the government of the day will be happy with losing their beloved fuel-duty>? 

289 14 June 2022

@ michael knight

Spot-on...... buyers are sleep walking into another government cul-de-sac

289 14 June 2022

Abiut time too.

Its obscene that the poorest in society should have their taxes used in this way....to accomodate those who can afford EV's.

scotty5 14 June 2022

About time too? I don't get your rational.

This is a rotten government, but it's a move I agree with. Government are saying they're going to divert the money used to subsidiise cars in to subsidising the EV infrastructure.

Seems sensible to me but I'm afraid 289 will still be disappointed as the money is still only helping those who can afford EV's.

Latest Drives

001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype
001 citroen c5 aircross puretech 130 tracjing front 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
001 vw multivan tracking front 2022
The plug-in hybrid version of the VW Multivan has an electric range of 31 miles
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
1 VW Polo GTI Facelift 2022 FD Lead
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
018 genesis g80 ev tracking front 2022
Genesis Electrified G80 review
Genesis Electrified G80 review

View all latest drives