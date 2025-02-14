Volkswagen will reveal the ID Cross concept at the Munich motor show next week, previewing a supermini-sized electric crossover that will arrive at the end of 2026, priced from around £25k.

The EV has been named to clearly position it as an electric counterpart to the T-Cross, Volkswagen said on Wednesday.

This is mirrored by the production version of the ID 2all hatchback, which will take the ID Polo name.

It's part of a new naming strategy of well-known names adorning EVs in place of the numerical system that has been used since the ID 3 was revealed in 2018.

The concept will be unveiled on 7 September alongside a near-production camouflaged version of the ID Polo and the hot ID Polo GTI.

The ID Polo – set to start from £22k – and the ID Cross form half of Volkswagen Group’s new ‘Electric Urban Car Family’, which also includes the Skoda Epiq and Cupra Raval.

Volkswagen head of design Andreas Mindt previously described the ID Cross as a "safe, confident, bold" design that is "simple, like the ID 2all [now ID Polo]", referencing how that concept apes the clean, simplistic cues of previous Golf and Polo models.

Indeed, the resemblance to the supermini is obvious, although the higher-riding SUV will have a more upright silhouette with bulkier wheel arches, a distinctive vent-style motif on the C-pillar (which could be glass on the production car) and a chunky rear spoiler. There will be no obvious visual links between this new SUV and today's ID 4 and ID 5, as Mindt looks to usher in a whole new brand image.

It will measure around 4.1m long, have a wheelbase of 2600mm and offer more than the ID 2's 490 litres of boot space - no doubt with the same 50-litre lockable box under the boot floor for charging cables and valuables.