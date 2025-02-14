BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volkswagen to reveal ID Cross concept this week, previewing £25k EV
New Volvo EX60 due in January with range of more than 435 miles

Volkswagen to reveal ID Cross concept this week, previewing £25k EV

Electric replacement for T-Cross will be launched in 2026 with bold styling and up to 280 miles of range

News
Felix Page Will Rimell
2 mins read
3 September 2025

Volkswagen will reveal the ID Cross concept at the Munich motor show next week, previewing a supermini-sized electric crossover that will arrive at the end of 2026, priced from around £25k.

The EV has been named to clearly position it as an electric counterpart to the T-Cross, Volkswagen said on Wednesday.

This is mirrored by the production version of the ID 2all hatchback, which will take the ID Polo name.

It's part of a new naming strategy of well-known names adorning EVs in place of the numerical system that has been used since the ID 3 was revealed in 2018.

The concept will be unveiled on 7 September alongside a near-production camouflaged version of the ID Polo and the hot ID Polo GTI.

The ID Polo – set to start from £22k – and the ID Cross form half of Volkswagen Group’s new ‘Electric Urban Car Family’, which also includes the Skoda Epiq and Cupra Raval. 

Volkswagen head of design Andreas Mindt previously described the ID Cross as a "safe, confident, bold" design that is "simple, like the ID 2all [now ID Polo]", referencing how that concept apes the clean, simplistic cues of previous Golf and Polo models. 

Indeed, the resemblance to the supermini is obvious, although the higher-riding SUV will have a more upright silhouette with bulkier wheel arches, a distinctive vent-style motif on the C-pillar (which could be glass on the production car) and a chunky rear spoiler. There will be no obvious visual links between this new SUV and today's ID 4 and ID 5, as Mindt looks to usher in a whole new brand image. 

It will measure around 4.1m long, have a wheelbase of 2600mm and offer more than the ID 2's 490 litres of boot space - no doubt with the same 50-litre lockable box under the boot floor for charging cables and valuables. 

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen Amarok dynamic tracking
Volkswagen Amarok
7
Volkswagen Amarok
Mercedes AMG CLE 53 review 2025 001 front cornering
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
Skoda Fabia
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
8
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
Cupra Ateca lead
Cupra Ateca
6
Cupra Ateca
Porsche Cayenne EV protortype review 2025 001
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review

Back to top

Inside, it's expected to be all but identical to the ID Polo, with a 12.9in infotainment touchscreen and 10.9in digital driver display - while adopting physical switches for the audio and climate controls.

Volkswagen is aiming to eradicate all glue and hard plastics from its next-generation interiors, in line with a pledge to boost material quality while reducing its cars' environmental impacts. 

The roll-out of the Volkswagen Group's new Electric Urban Car Family, as Schäfer calls it, is central to stabilising the manufacturing giant following a turbulent period in which its profits and volumes have dipped significantly, which prompted plans for factory closures and swingeing job cuts across Europe.

Schäfer said that with the launch of the four new electric superminis, "the Brand Group Core is truly bringing its power to the road. We’re on the right track – and now we’re stepping it up a gear."

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Arthur Sleep 14 February 2025

WOULD BE a great idea...if it were coming out this year.

catnip 14 February 2025

All these tantalising Volkswagens just around the corner. No point in buying a Renault 5, or Fiat Panda when you can hang on and get one of these ...

tuga 15 February 2025
Why not?
catnip 15 February 2025

Well, doesn't everybody aspire to owning a Volkswagen   :)

289 14 February 2025

How are the 'young and trendy' (presumably the target audience) going to afford insurance on a 223 bhp EV?

Peter Cavellini 14 February 2025
289 wrote:

How are the 'young and trendy' (presumably the target audience) going to afford insurance on a 223 bhp EV?

Well of course they are,VW will have done an innocuous little survey and be selling to them.

