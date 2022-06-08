BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Seat electric cars on the cards once costs come down
UP NEXT
Updated 2024 Cupra Formentor and Cupra Leon get all-new look

Seat electric cars on the cards once costs come down

Company bosses are focusing on expanding the Cupra brand but Seat could break its EV silence soon
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
8 June 2022

The Seat brand could be given a lifeline by reduced EV development costs over the coming years, as bosses plot the Spanish firm's future in light of the rapid electrification and growing popularity of sporting sub-brand Cupra.

The firm has not launched an all-new product since the Seat Leon hatchback in 2020, and although it was set to launch the El-Born as a Volkswagen ID 3-based electric hatchback, that car then became the Cupra Born - and Seat has since remained tight-lipped on future product plans while Cupra has revealed an onslaught of bespoke electrified models for launch by 2025.

But now it has emerged that company bosses could set the Seat brand on the path to an electric future in the coming years, when component and engineering costs have come down.

Related articles

Asked by Autocar about the future of Seat, R&D boss Werner Tietz said: "The Leon is a completely new car and we have just updated the Ibiza and Arona. Now it's time for Cupra and also to electrify Cupra. 

"For now, electrification is still a little bit expensive. We think we have to concentrate on electrifying Cupra, and when the prices for the components go down – batteries and 'e-machines' are cheaper – then we can discuss and consider talking about Seat again.”

His comments come as confirmation that future cars with the Seat badge remain a possibility, even as Cupra’s global growth rapidly accelerates.

It is not clear whether one of these Seat cars could be a sibling for the new Cupra Urban Rebel compact EV – and its Skoda and Volkswagen siblings – but Seat has access to both standard and short-wheelbase versions of the VW Group’s MEB architecture and, come 2025, that platform’s SSP successor, opening up the possibility of a range of Seat EVs in different segments.

Tietz went on to suggest that the Cupra brand could not replace Seat outright because the two are aimed at “a completely different kind of customer”.

Car Review
Seat Leon
Seat Leon 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

He added: “We have a very small overlap of 10-15% between Seat and Cupra [customers]. The rest are really new customers. Also in the Volkswagen Group, you have nearly no overlap with other brands. The Cupra customers are completely different."

Details of future Seat-badged products remain completely under wraps, but bosses will no doubt be looking to replace some of the oldest models in its portfolio. The Seat Ateca crossover, for example, has been on sale since 2016, and the Seat Ibiza and Seat Arona siblings since 2017.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

018 genesis g80 ev tracking front 2022
Genesis Electrified G80 review
Genesis Electrified G80 review
01 DS DS4 E Tense 225 2022 FD Lead tracking
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
001 lotus emira tracking front 2022
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
001 toyota supra manual tracking front 2022
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022
001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Seat Leon 2020 road test review - hero front

Seat Leon

Cheaper than the Volkswagen Golf yet essentially the same on the spec sheet. On the road? You may be surprised

Read our review
Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Seat Leon 1.2 Tsi 110 Se 3dr [technology Pack]
2015
£6,990
91,948miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Seat Leon 1.6 Tdi Se 5dr [technology Pack]
2015
£7,299
91,362miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Seat Leon 1.6 Tdi 110 Se Dynamic Technology 5dr
2016
£8,995
66,115miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Seat Leon 1.6 Tdi 110 Se 5dr [technology Pack]
2015
£9,070
60,421miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Seat Leon 1.6 Tdi 110 Se 5dr [technology Pack]
2016
£9,409
57,246miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Seat Leon 2.0 Tdi Se 5dr [technology Pack]
2015
£9,490
51,340miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Seat Leon 1.2 Tsi Se Dynamic Technology 5dr
2017
£9,700
79,798miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Seat Leon 1.2 Tsi 110 Se 3dr [technology Pack]
2016
£9,750
49,268miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Seat Leon 1.6 Tdi Se Dynamic Technology 5dr
2017
£9,799
65,241miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 8 June 2022

 Wouldn't it be great if somebody say like Cupra chucked the Gauntlet on the ground and starting making a car that most of us could afford?, we don't know what's going to going on in 2025 regards Government's, Pandemic, COVID etc, so, maybe if the car industry collectively got together to produce car at this price, there'd be a mutual benefit to all?

Latest Drives

018 genesis g80 ev tracking front 2022
Genesis Electrified G80 review
Genesis Electrified G80 review
01 DS DS4 E Tense 225 2022 FD Lead tracking
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
DS 4 Tense 225 PHEV UK review
001 lotus emira tracking front 2022
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
Lotus Emira V6 First Edition 2022 UK review
001 toyota supra manual tracking front 2022
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022
Toyota GR Supra Manual 2022
001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review

View all latest drives