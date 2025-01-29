Flexis – a joint venture between Renault, Volvo Trucks and French logistics firm CMA CGM – has revealed the trio of electric vans that it will bring to market next year.

The vans, which should come to the UK before the end of the decade, are part of a €350 million model -range development plan and based on a shared platform.

Flexis said the skateboard-style platform had been designed to minimise the height of the loading floor, maximise interior layout flexibility and allow for long driving ranges.

The flagship of the range is the Step-in Van, the production version of the Renault Estafette concept shown last September.

It has a traditional, short-wheelbase van bodystyle with sliding doors at the front and a shutter door at the rear, claimed by the firm as the first of its kind on sale in Europe.

As detailed by Renault last year, the Step-in Van will utilise a footprint the size of the Renault Kangoo but with the taller roofline of the Renault Trafic from the segment above.

A second model, the Panel Van, is claimed to be more versatile in urban environments, offering a 1.9m height while retaining the ability to enter underground car parks and garages.

The range is capped off by the Cargo Van, designed to bolster last-mile deliveries and offering various bodystyles, widths and load beds.