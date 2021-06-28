BACK TO ALL NEWS
New E-Legend EL1 is Audi Quattro-inspired 805bhp EV
New E-Legend EL1 is Audi Quattro-inspired 805bhp EV

Rally-inspired performance coupé claims a range of 248 miles; will cost just shy of £1 million
News
2 mins read
28 June 2021

German firm E-Legend has revealed an ultra-exclusive 805bhp performance EV that pays tribute to the Audi Quattro S1 rally car.

Named the EL1, the coupé is powered by three electric motors and draws its reserves from a 90kWh battery pack, all of undisclosed origin.

E-Legend says the rally-inspired EV has a 248-mile range, can do 0-62mph in just 2.8sec and will be able to complete the Nürburgring Nordschleife twice when driven in its power-hungry Sport Plus mode. 

The 1680kg car is equipped with 19in front wheels and 20in rear wheels, front and rear LED daytime running lights, a bespoke spoiler and three-way adjustable suspension. The interior is yet to be finalised, but we do know that it will feature multimedia connectivity, air conditioning and a rear-view camera.

“The goal of E-Legend is to transfer analog primal instincts of emotional driving into the modern world,” the company said. It stated that the EL1 is “based on a super-light and proven carbon monocoque”, again from an unnamed supplier. 

“In its first stage of development, this automobile is powered by electric motors achieving 600kW [805bhp] and wears an extremely enchanting dress in the style of one of the unforgettable technical wonders of the legendary rally era,” E-Legend said. 

Just 30 examples of the EL1 will be sold, priced at around £762,000 (€890,000) before taxes. VAT will push the price up to around £914,400 for UK customers.

E-Legend also said that two further rally-inspired models will follow in the future, both with the same production run of 30. 

2
Peter Cavellini 28 June 2021

Don't care what range it has, look at it!, shame I can't afford one.

scrap 28 June 2021

90kWh battery, 1,700 kg... it should do better than 250 miles no?

