BMW will introduce the second member of its Neue Klasse family of EVs later this month when it unwraps the new i3 saloon - the electric version of the next-generation 3 Series.

Reprising a badge last used for the seminal electric hatchback of the 2010s, the new i3 will make its debut on 18 March as the second model in BMW's Neue Klasse family of electric cars, following hot on the heels of the closely related BMW iX3 SUV, which is just beginning deliveries in the UK.

Previewed by a series of concepts and shown recently in heavily camouflaged prototype form, Munich's answer to the best-selling Tesla Model 3 will depart dramatically from today's G20-generation 3 Series with a sharp, heavily angled design treatment that nods to historic BMW models while embracing a more minimalist, futuristic ethos.

A new preview image confirms that the saloon will feature a wraparound, illuminated 'kidney' motif on its front end that mimics the trademark BMW grille, with the distinctive new diagonal light signature that will be a calling card of the Neue Klasse line-up.

It is expected that this full-width graphic will be shared with other saloons in BMW's next-gen line-up, while the SUVs will wear the smaller, vertically oriented kidney design that features on the iX3.

BMW is gearing up to refresh its entire range with 40 new EVs and heavily updated combustion cars, which all share the Neue Klasse look and are due by the end of 2027.

While the X3 SUV is now BMW’s best-seller, the 3 Series saloon remains the cornerstone of the brand – and this will be the first time an electric version has been offered. BMW has sold the similar-sized i4 four-door coupé since 2021, but it chose to wait until EV technology could deliver a closer match to combustion models before launching a battery-powered 3 Series.

While the i3 will be new, it will face some familiar rivals, with a Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV set to be launched shortly afterwards, and an Audi A4 EV is expected by 2028. But the i3 will also be key to taking on newer rivals such as Tesla and Chinese premium brands including Xpeng and BYD's Denza.

The i3 will be offered with a variety of power outputs – including a hot electric M3 – and the launch model is set to be a 50 xDrive, as with the iX3. It is likely to offer the same 464bhp and 479lb ft from a dual-motor set-up as the iX3, with power drawn from a 108kWh nickel manganese-cobalt battery.

That system gives the SUV a range of 500 miles, so the more aerodynamic shape of the saloon will potentially make it the longest-range EV on sale in the UK – and should give it an edge over the C-Class EV, which, Autocar understands, will offer a maximum 497-mile range. The Gen6 platform employed by the i3 features an 800V architecture, allowing for charging speeds of up to 400kW.