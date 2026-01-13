BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Quad-motor BMW M3 EV to get simulated gearbox, engine note
UP NEXT
Huge update for Mercedes S-Class to bring flat-plane crank V8

Quad-motor BMW M3 EV to get simulated gearbox, engine note

M division aims for its first fully electric performance car to become the benchmark driver's EV

Matt Prior
News
3 mins read
13 January 2026

Synthetic gearshifts and sounds will feature on the first electric M car, an M3 based on its new Neue Klasse EV platform, BMW has said.

Due as early as the end of 2027, the quad-motor performance saloon, based on the upcoming i3, will have “a legacy to continue”, said Dominik Suckart, BMW’s high-voltage battery chief. 

While BMW still “can’t talk about power output”, there is recognition in Munich that it will have to work to retain the M division’s position as the maker of the most engaging driver’s cars in the segment.

Suckart described the desire “to be the driver’s dynamic benchmark with this platform” while delivering “a familiar M driving experience”.

That’s the thinking behind synthetic gearshifts and noises “for an emotional M-like drive”, he said, akin to those used in Hyundai’s engaging Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 6 N (Hyundai’s N division was initially headed by ex-BMW M Division boss Albert Biermann), with the latter perhaps being the electric M3’s closest rival.

Rather than two motors like the Hyundais, the M3 EV will have four with a single control unit, inverter and reduction gearbox for each wheel. Torque vectoring will also feature.

The battery, BMW said, will be at least 100kWh in capacity and be able to offer “high sustained and peak power”, with the ability to recuperate energy even at the limit of dynamics and tyres under deceleration.

The M car will have a specific software stack called M Dynamic Performance Control that will give “never-seen-before handling and traction control”, according to Suckart. 

This will give it the ability to switch from four-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive for track driving or drifting, as well as having a range-extending RWD driving mode.

It will also use the innovative Heart of Joy high-performance control unit from the BMW Vision Driving Experience concept (pictured below). This unites all of the driving experience controls to enable faster and more intuitive reactions.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

vw passat 2026 027
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
Tesla Moel Y Standard review 2026001
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
Audi Q3 road test review 2026 001
Audi Q3
7
Audi Q3
VW Tayron 2025 jb20250501 9431
Volkswagen Tayron
8
Volkswagen Tayron
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
9
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
1 bmw m3 competition 2021 uk first drive review ok hero front

BMW M3 Competition

Does the introduction of four-wheel-drive and an estate bodystyle dilute the lineage? And which really makes the M3 more usable?

Read our review
Back to top

BMW also said the battery housing – an integral part of the chassis structure – will be attached to both the front and rear axles of the M3, rather than just the rear (as in the standard i3), for improved rigidity. 

We’ve become accustomed to M cars being heavy (the current plug-in hybrid M5 weighs nearly 2.5 tonnes), but BMW said it will use natural fibres, as it does on its M4 GT4 racing car, in place of carbonfibre to try to keep the M3’s mass down wherever possible.

Natural fibres also have a 40% lower CO2 emissions equivalent than carbonfibre.

How well electric performance cars are being received by buyers is still a moot point, but “we’re excited about it, and I think you can be excited too”, said Suckart.

BMW has strongly suggested that alongside the electric M3, there will also be a more traditional petrol option that uses an updated version of its venerable 'B58' straight-six engine. 

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Matt Prior

Matt Prior
Title: Editor-at-large

Matt is Autocar’s lead features writer and presenter, is the main face of Autocar’s YouTube channel, presents the My Week In Cars podcast and has written his weekly column, Tester’s Notes, since 2013.

Matt is an automotive engineer who has been writing and talking about cars since 1997. He joined Autocar in 2005 as deputy road test editor, prior to which he was road test editor and world rally editor for Channel 4’s automotive website, 4Car. 

Into all things engineering and automotive from any era, Matt is as comfortable regularly contributing to sibling titles Move Electric and Classic & Sports Car as he is writing for Autocar. He has a racing licence, and some malfunctioning classic cars and motorbikes. 

used BMW cars for sale

 BMW X2 2.0 20d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£16,989
 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 3.0 335d M Sport GT Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£10,990
 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer 1.5 218i M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£13,389
 BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 318d M Sport Touring Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£6,990
 BMW X1 1.5 18i GPF SE SDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£14,480
 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2.0 420d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£18,495
 BMW X1 2.0 20d XLine XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£11,495
 BMW X3 3.0 30d M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£15,250
 BMW 1 SERIES 3.0 M140i Shadow Edition Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr opens in a new tab
£20,995
View all 28822 cars
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

vw passat 2026 027
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
Tesla Moel Y Standard review 2026001
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
Audi Q3 road test review 2026 001
Audi Q3
7
Audi Q3
VW Tayron 2025 jb20250501 9431
Volkswagen Tayron
8
Volkswagen Tayron
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review
9
Used Cupra Formentor 2020-2024 review

View all car reviews