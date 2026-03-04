The Cupra Raval, due in the UK later this year priced from around £23,000, has shed its camouflage ahead of its official unveiling.
An uncamouflaged prototype has been caught winter testing in Scandinavia, revealing that the design of the UrbanRebel concept has made it to production largely intact.
Its scowling triangular headlights remain, for instance, as does its swooping roofline and split C-pillar treatment.
It's notably longer than that concept appeared, though, and has a more conventional rear light bar.
A bold, diffuser-like rear end treatment can also be seen buried under a blanket of snow and ice.
It's unclear whether the prototype’s small wheels are those that will be fitted to an entry-level model or whether they have simply been used with winter tyres for use in the snowy conditions.
The Raval is underpinned by the new + variant of the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric car platform, also used by the Volkswagen ID Polo, Volkswagen ID Cross and Skoda Epiq.
It employs a single, front-mounted motor with a battery pack mounted under the floor between its axles. Two packs will be offered, with capacities of 38Wh and 56kWh, the latter giving a range of around 280 miles.
Autocar has already driven the range-topping VZ hot hatch, which has a 223bhp motor and a limited-slip differential, plus specially tuned adaptive suspension. A 208bhp Raval without a limited-slip differential will also be offered.
Its price tag will make it the most affordable Cupra model yet and positions it as a strong competitor for the likes of the Renault 5, MG 4 EV Urban and Peugeot e-208.
I have to say I rather like it. Clearly not as pretty as the Renault 5 or the Alpine A290 both of which don't quite meet exactly what I am looking for my next car. The R5 is not quite a hot hatch although spritely enough for everyday driving. The A290's winter range is just too poor. Both have very limited rear space and to my mind rather dark and gloomy cabins due to grey headlining, black plastics and smallish windows. I am hoping that the Raval will have a lighter interior and the option of a sunroof. All of course personal preference.