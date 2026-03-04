BACK TO ALL NEWS
New £23k Cupra Raval sheds camo ahead of official reveal

Cousin of VW ID Polo is caught testing uncamouflaged, revealing design faithful to UrbanRebel concept

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
4 March 2026

The Cupra Raval, due in the UK later this year priced from around £23,000, has shed its camouflage ahead of its official unveiling.

An uncamouflaged prototype has been caught winter testing in Scandinavia, revealing that the design of the UrbanRebel concept has made it to production largely intact.

Its scowling triangular headlights remain, for instance, as does its swooping roofline and split C-pillar treatment.

It's notably longer than that concept appeared, though, and has a more conventional rear light bar.

A bold, diffuser-like rear end treatment can also be seen buried under a blanket of snow and ice.

It's unclear whether the prototype’s small wheels are those that will be fitted to an entry-level model or whether they have simply been used with winter tyres for use in the snowy conditions.

Cupra Raval prototype – rear

The Raval is underpinned by the new + variant of the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric car platform, also used by the Volkswagen ID Polo, Volkswagen ID Cross and Skoda Epiq.

It employs a single, front-mounted motor with a battery pack mounted under the floor between its axles. Two packs will be offered, with capacities of 38Wh and 56kWh, the latter giving a range of around 280 miles.

Autocar has already driven the range-topping VZ hot hatch, which has a 223bhp motor and a limited-slip differential, plus specially tuned adaptive suspension. A 208bhp Raval without a limited-slip differential will also be offered.

Its price tag will make it the most affordable Cupra model yet and positions it as a strong competitor for the likes of the Renault 5, MG 4 EV Urban and Peugeot e-208.

Cupra Raval

The Volkswagen Group will focus its electric efforts on superminis through 2026; and the Cupra Raval is the first - and most important - of all of them

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

Tonrichard 4 March 2026

I have to say I rather like it. Clearly not as pretty as the Renault 5 or the Alpine A290 both of which don't quite meet exactly what I am looking for my next car. The R5 is not quite a hot hatch although spritely enough for everyday driving. The A290's winter range is just too poor. Both have very limited rear space and to my mind rather dark and gloomy cabins due to grey headlining, black plastics and smallish windows. I am hoping that the Raval will have a lighter interior and the option of a sunroof. All of course personal preference. 

