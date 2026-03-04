The Cupra Raval, due in the UK later this year priced from around £23,000, has shed its camouflage ahead of its official unveiling.

An uncamouflaged prototype has been caught winter testing in Scandinavia, revealing that the design of the UrbanRebel concept has made it to production largely intact.

Its scowling triangular headlights remain, for instance, as does its swooping roofline and split C-pillar treatment.

It's notably longer than that concept appeared, though, and has a more conventional rear light bar.

A bold, diffuser-like rear end treatment can also be seen buried under a blanket of snow and ice.

It's unclear whether the prototype’s small wheels are those that will be fitted to an entry-level model or whether they have simply been used with winter tyres for use in the snowy conditions.

The Raval is underpinned by the new + variant of the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric car platform, also used by the Volkswagen ID Polo, Volkswagen ID Cross and Skoda Epiq.

It employs a single, front-mounted motor with a battery pack mounted under the floor between its axles. Two packs will be offered, with capacities of 38Wh and 56kWh, the latter giving a range of around 280 miles.

Autocar has already driven the range-topping VZ hot hatch, which has a 223bhp motor and a limited-slip differential, plus specially tuned adaptive suspension. A 208bhp Raval without a limited-slip differential will also be offered.

Its price tag will make it the most affordable Cupra model yet and positions it as a strong competitor for the likes of the Renault 5, MG 4 EV Urban and Peugeot e-208.