BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Subaru Forester: '90s family wagon with the heart of a rally legend
UP NEXT
Payouts for car finance scandal will begin this year, FCA confirms

Subaru Forester: '90s family wagon with the heart of a rally legend

Shared DNA with the legendary Impreza made the original Subaru Forester far more than just a high-riding estate

Richard Bremner Autocar
News
3 mins read
4 March 2026

Ranger. Explorer. Wrangler. Forester. Naming cars after assertive, glamorous or adventuresome careers is almost as old as the motor car itself. 

Subaru’s Forester is intended to evoke a far milder employment choice and one hinting at some appealingly rugged usage. The first Forester, emerging in 1997, was promoted with the simple explanation “SUV Tough, Car Easy”.

What you got was a tall, all-wheel-drive estate car, served with unexpected aural character via the rhythmic beat of a flat-four engine. Flat four apart, it was no ground-breaker. Toyota’s 1984 Tercel estate offered much the same mix, if with a conventional motor.

The high-roofed Tercel estate has long gone, however, while the Forester endures, albeit as a machine of slightly different conception from the early editions. 

Subaru’s second, 2002 take on the Forester stuck to the same recipe, which proved especially wholesome in the US - but the near-inevitable drift towards a full SUV came in 2008. And today’s Subaru Forester really is conceptually much the same beast as other SUVs on the road.

But it’s this original version that we’re getting nostalgic about here. The Forester’s secret, for those in the know, is that it shares its foundations with the Subaru Impreza, a dull little saloon car that warbled its way to a trio of World Rally Championships across the globe when fired with a turbo, prepared by Prodrive and driven by Colin McRae, Ari Vatanen and Carlos Sainz. 

At heart, the Forester was this same, stage-busting car, with the same chassis, the same boxer engine, all-wheel drive and low centre of gravity.

Which went some way to compensating for the height of its roof. True, the Forester’s innards weren’t honed to the levels of Impreza STis and WRXs, but it was still game enough to be a lot of fun and grin-inducingly quick on a twisty road when turbo boosted. If the Forester’s robust-looking two-tone bodywork provided little clue to its game athleticism, neither did its cabin. 

This was late 20th century workmanlike Subaru, the 50 shades of grey plastic relieved only by diagonally striped upholstery that looked like someone had collapsed across the seats with a rake. The upholstery was grey, too. Top-of-the-range Foresters provided some colour relief because the air vents and centre stack were framed with burr walnut. It was fake, despite this Subaru’s arboreal name, and clashed uncomfortably with the seat fabric.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Omoda 7 review 2026 001
Omoda 7
Omoda 7
rs5wagondrift2
Audi RS5
Audi RS5
Ineos Quartermaster review 2026 001
Ineos Quartermaster
7
Ineos Quartermaster
Honda Prelude review 2026 001
Honda Prelude
7
Honda Prelude
01 Changan Deepal S05 review front tracking
Changan Deepal S05
Changan Deepal S05

View all car reviews

Back to top

Flash interior decor was far from the point of the Forester, which was as robust as every other Subaru. This was a car whose reliability was solid enough that you really could drive deep into a gravel-tracked forest and be confident of a return, even after it had amassed well beyond 100,000 miles. So long as the timing belt was changed when required, at least.

It’s not hard to find 25-year-old examples of this wagon in decent order, although it pays to check the underside thoroughly. (Rear suspension strut towers are one of many zones known to cultivate rust.) A car of unexpectedly endearingly abilities then, much character, much practicality and, er, much ugliness too.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Volkswagen Golf cars for sale

 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech GT DSG Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£5,495
 Volkswagen GOLF 2.0 TSI GTI DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£26,750
 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI GTI Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£13,490
 Volkswagen GOLF 2.0 TDI GTD DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£18,995
 Volkswagen GOLF 1.4 TSI BlueMotion Tech Match DSG Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£14,094
 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI GTI Clubsport DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£29,995
 Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI Active Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£18,104
 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI BlueMotion Tech R DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£14,490
 Volkswagen GOLF 1.5 TSI R-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£18,999
View all 7049 cars

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
CSV 4 March 2026

I have a soft spot for Foresters, I had a JDM Forester STi (obviously in WR blue) that was super capable and a great daily driver, and I've still got a heavily modified UK-spec mkII Forester XT that's been lifted and subtly tuned. I need to sell it on but I'm quite attached to it, even if it does drink a bit heavily!

jason_recliner 4 March 2026
As per the Caldina and Air-Trek, it's worth considering the power to weight ratio and cost of maintaining such unnecessary complexity and compromise before claiiming it's an alternative to a WRX/GT4/Evo. That is to say, they're relatively heavy, slow and expensive.
CSV 4 March 2026

"...unnecessary complexity" meaning the standard full-time 50/50 split 4WD system that most older Subarus use? It's a pretty simple system and it's tough.

Where does it claim it's an alternative to a WRX, GT4 or an Evo? The standard Forester isn't trying to be anything like that. They're not overly heavy, they're (relatively) slow because they're detuned from the comparable Impreza (easily fixable), and they're expensive because they're well regarded and hold value. 

Latest Reviews

Omoda 7 review 2026 001
Omoda 7
Omoda 7
rs5wagondrift2
Audi RS5
Audi RS5
Ineos Quartermaster review 2026 001
Ineos Quartermaster
7
Ineos Quartermaster
Honda Prelude review 2026 001
Honda Prelude
7
Honda Prelude
01 Changan Deepal S05 review front tracking
Changan Deepal S05
Changan Deepal S05

View all car reviews