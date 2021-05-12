Mini confirms successor to convertible in 2025

Mini will develop a successor to its popular Convertible model as it pushes towards becoming an electric-only maker by the early 2030s.

Due to be revealed in 2025, the sixth-generation Convertible will retain the iconic Mini style of previous versions of the car but with one crucial difference: it will be powered by an electric powertrain - at least optionally. The firm has previously revealed that it will launch its final combustion model in 2025 - so a choice of powertrains looks likely for the Convertible.

Although Mini has yet to reveal details of the set-up, it is likely that the electric Convertible will sport a variation of the 181bhp, 199lb ft electric motor that currently powers Mini’s sole EV, the Electric supermini, as well as parent-brand BMW’s i3S.

That car’s 32.6kWh battery is currently good for a claimed 144-mile range. However, Autocar expects this to be extended for the electric Convertible to reflect that car’s ambitions to be driven beyond short trips in and around cities.

Berd Körber, head of the Mini brand, said: "The Mini Convertible has a large and particularly loyal fan base. This is also shown by the great demand for the latest, freshly updated model. We are therefore firmly convinced of the success of this vehicle concept for the future."

The electric Convertible is one of several zero-emissions vehicles that Mini plans to roll out in the next five years as it seeks to become a fully electrified brand.

Autocar understands that between late 2022 and 2025, Mini will launch a super-compact three-door electric city car. This will be followed by an enlarged, electric version of the current Countryman crossover and a long-range electric MPV.

Earlier this year, Mini also revealed the Mini JCW Pacesetter. A radical, one-off reworking of the Electric, the Pacesetter will primarily be used as a pace car for Formula E, but could influence future production cars.

The Mini Convertible is one of the brand’s best-selling models in the UK, Germany and the US and is currently on its fifth generation. It is available from £21,305 with a choice of three powertrains.

The Cooper has a 134bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine, the Cooper S a 2.0-litre four-cylinder with 176bhp and the most powerful John Cooper Works a 2.0-litre four-cylinder with 228bhp.

READ MORE

Mini plans Minor revival, new EV hot hatch and larger SUV

Official: Mini to launch final combustion model in 2025

Two all-new Mini SUVs to spearhead growth plans