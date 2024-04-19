Government rules out return of grants for electric cars

The UK government has rejected calls from the automotive industry to reintroduce the electric car grant as a means of boosting EV uptake.

Responding to a plethora of recommendations outlined in the House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee’s Electric Vehicles report, the government detailed its stance on a wide variety of concerns and ideas relating to the electrification of the UK vehicle parc.

Most pertinent among its responses is a refusal to bring back the plug-in car grant (PiCG), which was launched in 2011 as a means of accelerating EV adoption by subsidising their purchase costs, and was phased out in 2022.

Initially the PiCG offered up to £5000 off the purchase of all plug-in cars but was downgraded on several occasions over the following decade and by its cancellation only contributed as much as £1500 to the purchase of a pure-EV - and then only the most affordable models on sale.

Calls to reintroduce it have grown in volume in recent months, in light of the government’s ambitious target to ban new combustion car sales in 2035 and the ZEV mandate, which obliges car manufacturers to sell a certain percentage of electric cars in the UK per year, starting at 22% in 2024 and rising to 80% in 2030.

Electric car demand, however, is faltering, and several voices from across the industry have claimed that subsidies are essential to boosting demand to a level that is sufficient to meet those objectives.

Fiat UK boss Damien Dally recently said it was “hugely disappointing” that chancellor Jeremy Hunt did not bring back the grant as part of his spring budget, because “the government has set the direction of travel by enforcing the zero-emission vehicle mandate and net-zero target but is doing nothing to incentivise retail customers to drive electric vehicles”.

He added: “The demand for electric vehicles is waning and we're sleepwalking into an electric vehicle crisis. The government is also potentially putting its net-zero target at risk.