Government rules out return of grants for electric cars

The UK government has rejected calls from the automotive industry to reintroduce the electric car grant as a means of boosting EV uptake.
Responding to a plethora of recommendations outlined in the House of Lords Environment and Climate Change Committee’s Electric Vehicles report, the government detailed its stance on a wide variety of concerns and ideas relating to the electrification of the UK vehicle parc.
Most pertinent among its responses is a refusal to bring back the plug-in car grant (PiCG), which was launched in 2011 as a means of accelerating EV adoption by subsidising their purchase costs, and was phased out in 2022.
Initially the PiCG offered up to £5000 off the purchase of all plug-in cars but was downgraded on several occasions over the following decade and by its cancellation only contributed as much as £1500 to the purchase of a pure-EV - and then only the most affordable models on sale.
Calls to reintroduce it have grown in volume in recent months, in light of the government’s ambitious target to ban new combustion car sales in 2035 and the ZEV mandate, which obliges car manufacturers to sell a certain percentage of electric cars in the UK per year, starting at 22% in 2024 and rising to 80% in 2030.
Electric car demand, however, is faltering, and several voices from across the industry have claimed that subsidies are essential to boosting demand to a level that is sufficient to meet those objectives.
Fiat UK boss Damien Dally recently said it was “hugely disappointing” that chancellor Jeremy Hunt did not bring back the grant as part of his spring budget, because “the government has set the direction of travel by enforcing the zero-emission vehicle mandate and net-zero target but is doing nothing to incentivise retail customers to drive electric vehicles”.
He added: “The demand for electric vehicles is waning and we're sleepwalking into an electric vehicle crisis. The government is also potentially putting its net-zero target at risk.
Maybe stop taxing the everloving crap out of everything and people will actually start spending their money on things, including EVs? No grants are needed, which in reality are just funded by taxing other people.
Unfortunately, that would require an enlightened government that thinks about improving the country instead of robbing its citizens blind with a dizzying array of taxes.
I bet they fkng do.
Well they'll have to find another way of shifting them then won't they - like lowering the bloody price.
The government dont do a lot I agree with, but i am pleased they are not giving even more subsidies to the EV industry.
Already they get a huge incentive from Company car tax rates, they dont pay road tax, even if they will eventually. The fuel goes without duty, and as most EVs charge from home, dont even pay normal rates of VAT. I am sure there are plenty more incentives i have forgotten as well.
And as every new EV is an extra appliance to be plugged into the grid, we have to burn more gas to provide the electricity for them. All the wind and solar is already being used. So they are still running on fossil fuel, and will do until all out electricity comes from renewable sourses (something i expect to continue for a very long time).
As i have said before, I am NOT against EVs, I am against them getting tax payer funded incentives. If EVs are the way forwad people will choose to buy them and will not need incentivising.
How about building more wins turbines and solar panels, creating some jobs in the process? Oh, no, they're ugly and lower the value of the Tory supporters' properties. Better spend the money sending 300 people to Africa.