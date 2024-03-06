BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK "sleepwalking into EV crisis" after government budget snub
UP NEXT
British firm launches off-the-shelf hydrogen FCEV powertrain

UK "sleepwalking into EV crisis" after government budget snub

Vauxhall says budget "has not delivered" and Fiat claims "switch to electric isn’t a priority for the government"
Will Rimell
News
4 mins read
6 March 2024

Car makers have accused the UK government of “sleepwalking into an EV crisis” after chancellor Jeremy Hunt snubbed calls from across the industry to introduce EV incentives.

During his hour-long spring budget statement, Hunt announced nothing to either incentivise buying or reduce the cost of owning an EV as the UK gears up to ban new ICE car sales in 2035.

This lack of EV incentives has been blasted by Stellantis-owned brands Fiat and Vauxhall, the latter a key player in the UK automotive manufacturing sector.

Related articles

Vauxhall managing director James Taylor said the budget "has not delivered the acceleration needed to stop the UK’s transition to electric vehicles from stalling".

Calls for buying incentives have become louder since the government's introduction of the ZEV mandate, which legislates that car manufacturers must hit an EV sale target - 22% of their total sales this year.

Car makers argue that private buyers should get the same incentives as fleet buyers.

Taylor said: "Whilst there are strong incentives for company car drivers to make the switch to electric, including for those choosing luxury vehicles, the private buyer who wants a more attainable small or family car receives nothing.  

"If we are to meet the rightly ambitious targets laid out in the ZEV mandate, then there needs to be incentives for private car buyers to make the switch to electric, as there are in the majority of European nations."

Damien Dally, UK boss of Fiat (which currently offers its own £3000 grant on EV purchases) was one of the most vocal critics of the budget. 

“It’s hugely disappointing that the chancellor has failed to reinstate financial incentives for electric vehicle buyers in today’s budget,” Dally said.

“The government has set the direction of travel by enforcing the zero-emission vehicle mandate and ne-zero target but is doing nothing to incentivise retail customers to drive electric vehicles.

"The demand for electric vehicles is waning and we're sleepwalking into an electric vehicle crisis. The government is also potentially putting its net-zero target at risk. 

“Without any government financial incentive, there’s no reason for the consumer to make the switch.

“Unfortunately, it seems the switch to electric isn’t a priority for the government.”

Mike Hawes, CEO of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said: “Government has been keen to assure the UK automotive industry’s competitiveness, with support for EV development and manufacturing, including £2.1 billion in autumn’s Advanced Manufacturing Plan, but there is little to help consumer demand. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

kgm torres review 2024 01 cornering front
KGM Torres
5
KGM Torres
Fiat 600e front lead
Fiat 600e
8
Fiat 600e
Mini Countryman EV front three quarter lead
Mini Countryman Electric
8
Mini Countryman Electric
2024 VW Passat front lead
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
toyota yaris review 2024 01 cornering front
Toyota Yaris
8
Toyota Yaris

View all car reviews

Back to top

“Today’s budget is therefore a missed opportunity to deliver fairer tax for a fair transition. Reducing VAT on new EVs, revising vehicle taxation to promote rather than punish going electric and an end to the VAT ‘pavement penalty’ on public charging would have energised the market. 

“With both government and industry having statutory requirements to deliver net-zero, more still needs to be done to help consumers make the switch.”

The spring budget was also expected to bring an answer on the potential extension to the VED exemption of EVs, which will end in 2025, but Hunt said nothing about this. 

Hunt did, however, confirm that the 5p cut in fuel duty will remain for another year. Duty currently sits at 52.95 pence per litre.

He said the duty cut, introduced when fuel prices hit record highs in 2022, would “save the average driver £50 over the next year and bring total savings since the 5p cut was introduced to £250”.

He added: “Lots of families and sole traders depend on their cars. If I did nothing, fuel duty would increase by 13% [from] this month.”

Hunt confirmed this measure was still “temporary” and would again be looked at next year.

This move was described as a “missed opportunity” by Dally, who said the government could have ringfenced “some or all the money that would have come from the fuel duty rise” and invested it “into this country’s seemingly dwindling electric vehicle strategy”. 

Motoring organisation the RAC welcomed it as “good news” but called for more to be done to help drivers.

Head of policy Simon Williams said: “While it’s good news that fuel duty has been kept low, it’s unlikely drivers will be breathing a collective sigh of relief, as we don’t believe they’ve fully benefited from the cut that was introduced just two years ago due to retailers upping margins to cover their ‘increased costs’. This has meant fuel prices have been higher than they would otherwise have been.

“What’s more, despite today’s positive news, it’s still the case that drivers are once again enduring rising prices at the pumps, sparked by the oil price going up. The average cost of a litre is already up by more than 4p since the start of the year.”

Advertisement

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: Deputy news editor

Will is a journalist with more than eight years experience in roles that range from news reporter to editor. He joined Autocar in 2022 as deputy news editor, moving from a local news background where he cut his teeth.

In his current role as deputy news editor, Will’s focus is with Autocar and Autocar Business; he also manages Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Writing is, of course, a big part of his role too. Stories come in many forms, from interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

used cars for sale

Volkswagen GOLF 1.5 TSI R-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£24,499
5,854miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI SE Drive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,500
20,256miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda Octavia 1.0 TSI SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£12,000
23,325miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda Karoq 1.5 TSI ACT SE Drive DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£23,091
7,129miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Skoda Kamiq 1.0 TSI Monte Carlo DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£19,500
6,973miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Suzuki Vitara 1.4 Boosterjet SZ-T Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£11,434
52,597miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Skoda Karoq 1.5 TSI ACT SE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,750
30,652miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Hyundai I30 1.6 CRDi Blue Drive Premium SE DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,323
27,749miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Citroen C4 1.2 PureTech Sense Plus Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£16,100
13,359miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
11
Add a comment…
Marc 6 March 2024
What is more disappointing is that the likes of the Damien Dally and James Taylor are prepared to publicly spout this shite was managing two brand which are part the Stellantis group that try to peddle some of the most expensive cars in their relative classes, whilst charging customers some of the highest interest rates in the business.

Perhaps they should look to how they build, market and sell their products before being so vocal about getting our government to prop up their companies profits by using our money in the provision subsidies for their shit, over priced products.

Near 40k Corsas and 40k + Astra's?

How do these clowns stay in these positions.

289 6 March 2024

I applaud the decision to not create a situation where the taxpayer funds the Fleet EV (and it is mostly Fleet) buyers purchase price. I mean why should we?

I think the government can sense the direction the wind is blowing, and probably realised that by going 'all in' on EV's they have made themselves look uninformed fools. they will back pedal from this just as they did with their deisel push, not caring a jot about the chaos they have caused at a manufacturing level. EV's may be part of the solution, but IMO there will be multiple 'solutions', not JUST EV.

I agree with the notion of reducing VAT on recharging stations, should have happened, but conversly dont agree with them paying zero/low VED, since their sheer weight and startling acceleration is tearing up the roads.

soldi 6 March 2024

Total nonsense. Tax payer is already contributing too much here.  What needs adjusting is the ridiculous targets

289 6 March 2024

@ soldi ....totally agree. Unrealistic and unatainable arbitary targets, dreamt up by a faceless bureaucrat.

Latest Reviews

kgm torres review 2024 01 cornering front
KGM Torres
5
KGM Torres
Fiat 600e front lead
Fiat 600e
8
Fiat 600e
Mini Countryman EV front three quarter lead
Mini Countryman Electric
8
Mini Countryman Electric
2024 VW Passat front lead
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
toyota yaris review 2024 01 cornering front
Toyota Yaris
8
Toyota Yaris

View all car reviews