Fisker previews “radical” electric pick-up to rival Tesla Cybertruck

Fisker has revealed that it is considering a “radical” pick-up bodystyle for its next production vehicle, following the 2022 Ocean electric SUV - and has previewed how it could look.

Sharing a render of the firm’s mooted second model on Twitter, Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker said the new electric car is intended to be the “lightest, most efficient EV pick-up in the world” – which would also make it “the most sustainable”, he claimed.

Although Fisker stressed that the image is only a “teaser” and that the final design will be “way more radical”, the render suggests that the car will adopt a more angular shape than is seen on most current pick-ups.

The render’s back end is particularly sharp, accentuated by slim, arrowed rear lights. A rear wing, normally seen on hot hatches and sports cars, hints at the sporty credentials, although no performance targets have been released.

The new pick-up appears to be at least in part inspired by rival EV maker Tesla’s controversial Cybertruck, which was revealed in 2019 and is due to go on sale this year. This, alongside EV start-up Rivian’s R1T pick-up, will be Fisker's key rival.

Before the “radical” new pick-up, Fisker will launch its first electric car, the recently revealed Ocean electric SUV.

Due to arrive in the US in 2022, the seven-seat SUV promises a range of 300 miles and will take on Tesla’s Model Y.

Prices in the US will start from just under $30,000 (around £22,500) and Fisker has announced plans to offer the model in the UK from 2023 - although Autocar expects UK prices to be 20% more expensive.

