BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Fisker previews “radical” electric pick-up to rival Tesla Cybertruck
UP NEXT
MG primes electric sports coupe for 2021 UK launch

Fisker previews “radical” electric pick-up to rival Tesla Cybertruck

The firm has yet to launch its maiden EV, the Ocean SUV, but is already plotting a second model
News
2 mins read
4 January 2021

Fisker has revealed that it is considering a “radical” pick-up bodystyle for its next production vehicle, following the 2022 Ocean electric SUV - and has previewed how it could look.

Sharing a render of the firm’s mooted second model on Twitter, Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker said the new electric car is intended to be the “lightest, most efficient EV pick-up in the world” – which would also make it “the most sustainable”, he claimed.

Although Fisker stressed that the image is only a “teaser” and that the final design will be “way more radical”, the render suggests that the car will adopt a more angular shape than is seen on most current pick-ups.

 

 

The render’s back end is particularly sharp, accentuated by slim, arrowed rear lights. A rear wing, normally seen on hot hatches and sports cars, hints at the sporty credentials, although no performance targets have been released.

The new pick-up appears to be at least in part inspired by rival EV maker Tesla’s controversial Cybertruck, which was revealed in 2019 and is due to go on sale this year. This, alongside EV start-up Rivian’s R1T pick-up, will be Fisker's key rival.

Before the “radical” new pick-up, Fisker will launch its first electric car, the recently revealed Ocean electric SUV.

Due to arrive in the US in 2022, the seven-seat SUV promises a range of 300 miles and will take on Tesla’s Model Y.

Prices in the US will start from just under $30,000 (around £22,500) and Fisker has announced plans to offer the model in the UK from 2023 - although Autocar expects UK prices to be 20% more expensive.

READ MORE

Fisker to enter UK market in 2023 with Ocean electric SUV 

New Fisker Ocean electric SUV revealed with 300-mile range 

Fisker to fund Ocean SUV production with public listing in 2020

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Volkswagen Tiguan Life 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI Life 2020 UK review
Nissan Navara 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Nissan Navara 2020 UK review
AC Schnitzer Toyota Supra 2020 first drive review - hero nose
AC Schnitzer Toyota GR Supra 2020 review
Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic 2020 review
Manthey 911 GT3 RS MR 2020 first drive review - hero front
Porsche 911 GT3 RS MR 2020 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Volkswagen Tiguan Life 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI Life 2020 UK review
Nissan Navara 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Nissan Navara 2020 UK review
AC Schnitzer Toyota Supra 2020 first drive review - hero nose
AC Schnitzer Toyota GR Supra 2020 review
Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic 2020 review
Manthey 911 GT3 RS MR 2020 first drive review - hero front
Porsche 911 GT3 RS MR 2020 UK review

View all latest drives