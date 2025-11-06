BACK TO ALL NEWS
Citroën becomes second manufacturer eligible for £3750 ECG

Until now only the Ford Puma Gen-E and E-Tourneo Courier were eligible for the full grant

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
6 November 2025

The Citroën e-C5 Aircross has been confirmed as eligible for the Electric Car Grant (ECG) and is only the third car on sale to qualify for the larger, £3750 subsidy.

While 38 sub-£37k cars have now been named eligible for the scheme, only two of those – the Ford Puma Gen-E and Ford E-Tourneo Courier – had been given the higher, £3750 amount, with the other 36 landing a £1500 discount.

But now, the long-range version of Citroën's new mid-sized electric SUV – with a claimed 422-mile range – has qualified for the top discount. Prices have not been confirmed but that will bring it under £37k and make it one of the longest-range cars at this price point.

Eligibility for the ECG is determined using a set of technical and sustainability criteria outlined by the UK government, which largely hinge around the environmental credentials of the car's main components, taking into account the impact of sourcing, production and shipping.

Announcing the latest addition to the scheme, the government said more than 30,000 drivers have "made the switch thanks to the grant, which is helping to boost demand, support jobs and grow the economy".

Greg Taylor, managing director of Citroën UK, said: "It’s really important to us at Citroën that the transition to electrification is made as accessible as possible and we price all of our vehicles accordingly.

"The ë-C5 Aircross Long Range is the first vehicle of its size and type to receive the full grant, which is testament to the hard work of the team at Citroën to make cars that are practical for all. We welcome the support the UK government is providing to make the transition to electric attainable and are proud that Citroën continues to lead the way."

Read our review

Car review
Citroen C5 Aircross review 2025 001

Citroen C5 Aircross and e-C5 Aircross review

Citroën pushes the boat out to make its new SUV a flagship, not just a big C3 Aircross. Has it succeeded?

Read our review

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

