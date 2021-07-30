Audi Q4 E-tron gains 331-mile version and 4WD option

Audi has introduced two new variants of its Audi Q4 E-tron electric SUV: a four-wheel-drive version of the standard car and a 'long-range' version of the Sportback.

Pricing for UK customers hasn't yet been revealed, but in Germany the Q4 Sportback 40 E-tron costs €49,500 (£42,165) and the Q4 45 E-tron Quattro costs €50,900 (£43,360).

Audi says the Q4 Sportback 40 E-tron offers the longest range in its EV line-up, capable of returning up to 331 miles on a single charge. It’s powered by a 201bhp electric motor that drives the rear wheels.

The Quattro model is driven by two electric motors for four-wheel drive, producing 261bhp with a 0-62mph time of 6.9sec and a top speed limited to 111mph.

It’s fitted with a 77kWh battery, and while range figures are yet to be fully confirmed, it’s expected to be capable of between 256 miles and 304 miles on a single charge.

“The Q4 E-tron models are extremely versatile vehicles that are ideal for everyday use. In addition to a large amount of interior space, a high level of comfort and a range suitable for traveling long distances, drivers also benefit from rapid charging speeds,” said Audi.

Both models are produced as net-zero carbon-emitters at the Volkswagen Group’s factory Zwickau, Germany.

