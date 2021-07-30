BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Audi Q4 E-tron gains 331-mile version and 4WD option
UP NEXT
Formula One circuit guide 2021

Audi Q4 E-tron gains 331-mile version and 4WD option

New long-range Sportback model said to offer highest range in Audi’s electric model line-up
News
2 mins read
30 July 2021

Audi has introduced two new variants of its Audi Q4 E-tron electric SUV: a four-wheel-drive version of the standard car and a 'long-range' version of the Sportback. 

Pricing for UK customers hasn't yet been revealed, but in Germany the Q4 Sportback 40 E-tron costs €49,500 (£42,165) and the Q4 45 E-tron Quattro costs €50,900 (£43,360).

Audi says the Q4 Sportback 40 E-tron offers the longest range in its EV line-up, capable of returning up to 331 miles on a single charge. It’s powered by a 201bhp electric motor that drives the rear wheels. 

The Quattro model is driven by two electric motors for four-wheel drive, producing 261bhp with a 0-62mph time of 6.9sec and a top speed limited to 111mph.

It’s fitted with a 77kWh battery, and while range figures are yet to be fully confirmed, it’s expected to be capable of between 256 miles and 304 miles on a single charge. 

“The Q4 E-tron models are extremely versatile vehicles that are ideal for everyday use. In addition to a large amount of interior space, a high level of comfort and a range suitable for traveling long distances, drivers also benefit from rapid charging speeds,” said Audi. 

Both models are produced as net-zero carbon-emitters at the Volkswagen Group’s factory Zwickau, Germany.

READ MORE

Audi developing vehicle-to-grid charging system for EVs

New 2023 Audi A4 range to be topped by electric and hybrid RS duo

Audi Grand Sphere concept to preview luxury A8 successor

View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Boxster 25 years edition 2021 uk fd hero front

Porsche Boxster 25 Years 2021 UK review

DSC 9684

MG 5 SW EV Long Range 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes EQS580 2021 FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic 2021 review

1 Mazda 6 Kuro corner

Mazda 6 2.0 Skyactiv-G Kuro Edition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Audi Q4 E tron 2021 RT hero front

Audi Q4 e-tron

Ingolstadt enters volume-selling family EV market with an unconventional crossover

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Boxster 25 years edition 2021 uk fd hero front

Porsche Boxster 25 Years 2021 UK review

DSC 9684

MG 5 SW EV Long Range 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes EQS580 2021 FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic 2021 review

1 Mazda 6 Kuro corner

Mazda 6 2.0 Skyactiv-G Kuro Edition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives