Volvo pulls S60 from sale as it re-evaluates line-up

Volvo has pulled the Volvo S60 from its line-up, citing a temporary decision as it re-evaluates its range.

One of only two saloons the Swedish brand offered, the BMW 3 Series rival started at £44,005 and was available with either a 246bhp mild-hybrid petrol engine or a 448bhp petrol-electric plug-in hybrid powertrain (in S60 Recharge form).

With Volvo aiming to transition to an all-electric brand by 2030, this decision calls into question the future of the executive saloon, especially as it doesn't have a fully electric variant.

However, the Volvo V60 estate, which shares the same platform and powertrain options, remains on sale, as do the larger Volvo S90 saloon and Volvo V90 estate.

Regarding the S60, a Volvo spokesperson said: “No decision has yet been made about future model plans. We will communicate any updates as appropriate.

"We're continually re-evaluating our product portfolio and as part of this process have temporarily removed the S60 from sale in the UK.”

Another reason for the decision could be the S60's sales. Figures released by Jato Dynamics (which combines S60 and V60 sales) show that the cars have suffered a 51% drop in registrations so far this year (to 16,797) compared with 2021 – the biggest fall in the Volvo line-up.

We assume that the S60 is mostly to blame for this fall, given that the V60 remains on sale.