BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Porsche recalls 40,000 Taycans over potential airbag issue
UP NEXT
Electric SUVs to lead Gordon Murray Group push

Porsche recalls 40,000 Taycans over potential airbag issue

Defect involving wiring harness could disable airbags and seatbelt tensioners
News
2 mins read
27 July 2022

Porsche has been forced to recall more than 40,000 Taycans due to an electrical issue that could disable the airbags.

The defect, which affects 40,421 Porsche Taycan EVs across the globe, is related to a major wiring harness that has been reported as getting damaged when the driver’s or passenger’s seat is moved in a “longitudinal adjustment”.

This then inadvertently disables the car’s airbags and seatbelt tensioners, reports German trade journal KFZ-Betrieb, although it hasn't been confirmed which airbags are affected.

Related articles

Porsche’s recall has instructed owners to visit one of its dealerships to get the issue remedied, adding that engineers will use textile fabric tape “to further secure the harness under the seat and help prevent potential for harness damage during seat adjustment”.

The Taycans affected are those produced between 10 July 2019 and 18 May 2021.

Autocar has contacted Porsche for more information regarding the recall. It's not currently known how many cars in the UK are affected.

This isn't the first time the Taycan has been hit by a major recall. Last July, 43,000 examples of the saloon and the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo estate were brought back in over a software issue.

Car Review
Porsche Taycan
1 Porsche Taycan RWD tracking
Read our full road test review
Read more

The glitch within the power inverter caused the electric motor to randomly shut down in 0.3% of cases. In the UK, the notice applied to 4495 cars. 

Porsche said that as a result of the issue, it would intensify some of its pre-production testing processes, confirming that the upcoming Macan EV won't be susceptible to the same issue.

Used cars for sale

 Porsche TAYCAN Performance Plus 93.4kWh Turbo S Auto 4WD 4dr
2021
£144,975
8,500miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh Turbo Auto 4WD 4dr
2020
£119,995
11,209miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche TAYCAN Performance 79.2kWh 4S Auto 4WD 4dr
2020
£94,950
6,648miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh Turbo Auto 4WD 4dr
2020
£123,995
13,017miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4S Auto 4WD 4dr
2020
£107,990
12,500miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche TAYCAN Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4S Cross Turismo Auto 4WD 5dr (11kW Charger)
2022
£155,000
10miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4S Auto 4WD 4dr (11kW Charger)
2021
£107,900
3,650miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4S Cross Turismo Auto 4WD 5dr (11kW Charger)
2022
£129,995
500miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh Sport Turismo Auto RWD 5dr (11kW Charger)
2022
£114,950
193miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

citroen C5 X hybrid tracking front
This range-topping PHEV is a hair shy of £40k, but entry-level cars are less than £28k
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
cupra born e boost 202 001 cornering front
This variant of the Born has the biggest battery (77kWh usable) and the longest range
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
aston martin dbx707 2022 001 tracming front
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
kia xceed pheve 2022001 trakcing front
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
99 Porsche 911 Classic front tracking dynamic
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Porsche Taycan RWD tracking

Porsche Taycan

Porsche’s world-beating EV now comes as a £70k, rear-driven Tesla Model S and BMW i4 rival. Should they worry?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Cobnapint 27 July 2022
They're all getting Taycan back to the dealership again

Latest Drives

citroen C5 X hybrid tracking front
This range-topping PHEV is a hair shy of £40k, but entry-level cars are less than £28k
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
cupra born e boost 202 001 cornering front
This variant of the Born has the biggest battery (77kWh usable) and the longest range
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
aston martin dbx707 2022 001 tracming front
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
kia xceed pheve 2022001 trakcing front
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
99 Porsche 911 Classic front tracking dynamic
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review

View all latest drives