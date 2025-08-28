BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lotus to cut 550 more UK jobs amid Hethel uncertainty

Government tightens EV grant scheme with new £42k cap

More expensive variants of sub-£37k cars previously qualified for grant; DfT narrows the loophole

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
28 August 2025

The government has tightened the criteria for its new Electric Car Grant so that fewer cars are eligible for discounts just because one variant is priced under the £37,000 threshold.

The ECG, launched last month, is available to electric cars priced at £37,000 or under – with discounts of either £1500 or £3750 available. However, the eligibility for each model was determined by the cheapest version of each powertrain variant, meaning only one version needed to be priced under that threshold for more expensive trim levels to qualify for the grant.

But now Autocar can reveal that there will be a new upper threshold of £42,000 for pricier variants of cars that come in at under £37,000.

Previously, for example, all front-driven versions of the Nissan Ariya qualified for the £1500 grant – following the recent addition of a new sub-£37,000 entry variant – up to the £44,500 Evolve trim, which uses the same drivetrain.

The imposition of a new £42,000 threshold means that fewer versions of the front-driven Ariya will be eligible for the grant.

The change will be effective from midnight tonight (00:01 on 29 August) and the government will publish a new list of eligible vehicles.

In a statement sent to Autocar, the Department for Transport said: “The Electric Car Grant is putting money back in people’s pockets whilst also providing a vital boost for industry. The maximum price limit ensures only eligible cars priced at the lower end of the market can qualify for the discounts, ensuring government support is targeted.”

The news comes after the government yesterday awarded the full £3750 discount to the first two cars – the Ford Puma Gen-E and E-Tourneo Courier.

It means that 28 different models now qualify for a grant, with more likely to be added over the coming weeks. 

Latest Reviews

Skoda Fabia
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
8
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
Cupra Ateca lead
Cupra Ateca
6
Cupra Ateca
Porsche Cayenne EV protortype review 2025 001
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Macan EV review 2025 001
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric
VW ID7 GTX 2025 Review RT front action 0637
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX
6
Volkswagen ID 7 GTX

