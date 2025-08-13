The Nissan Ariya has received a price cut of more than £6000 as the firm shuffles the electric SUV's line-up to make it eligible for the new Electric Car Grant (ECG).

The Ariya was included in a list of 19 models last week that were declared eligible for a £1500 discount under the ECG scheme – the smaller of two amounts offered – but unlike the other 18 cars was priced higher than the £37,000 threshold in all its guises.

Now, though, Nissan has adjusted the range to bring the cheapest version of the Ariya down from £39,645 to just £33,500 after the grant.

That's for the newly added Shiro edition – marked out by its exclusive pearlescent white paint – which comes in entry-level Engage trim and is fitted with the shorter-range 63kWh battery pack, but the larger 87kWh battery is available from £35,500 and so still falls under the threshold.

Only front-driven Ariyas in Engage trim are eligible for the grant, with mid-rung Advance starting at £37,500 and the entry-level e-4orce four-wheel-drive car priced from £45,500. The range-topping Nismo performance edition starts at £56,630.

The announcement means both of Nissan's current UK-market EVs receive the ECG, with the new Micra's entry price reduced to £21,495 with the £1500 discount. The UK-built Leaf crossover, due in the coming months, is in a "strong position" to receive the higher £3750 discount, Nissan's UK boss James Taylor told Autocar.

Nissan GB marketing director Fiona Mackay said: “Securing eligibility for the UK government’s £1500 electric vehicle grant makes the Ariya more accessible than ever. It now offers greater value without compromising on the innovation, design and performance our customers expect, and reflects our approach of removing barriers to EV ownership and empowering more drivers to make the switch to zero-emission driving.

“And this is just the beginning. Alongside Ariya and the newly launched all-new Micra, we’re looking forward to the third-generation British-built Leaf later this year, followed by the electric Juke in 2026, also coming from our Sunderland plant.”