Nissan Ariya now £6k cheaper to qualify for Electric Car Grant

Nissan adds sub-£37k variants of its electric SUV, with cheapest version now just £33,500

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
13 August 2025

The Nissan Ariya has received a price cut of more than £6000 as the firm shuffles the electric SUV's line-up to make it eligible for the new Electric Car Grant (ECG).

The Ariya was included in a list of 19 models last week that were declared eligible for a £1500 discount under the ECG scheme – the smaller of two amounts offered – but unlike the other 18 cars was priced higher than the £37,000 threshold in all its guises.

Now, though, Nissan has adjusted the range to bring the cheapest version of the Ariya down from £39,645 to just £33,500 after the grant.

That's for the newly added Shiro edition – marked out by its exclusive pearlescent white paint – which comes in entry-level Engage trim and is fitted with the shorter-range 63kWh battery pack, but the larger 87kWh battery is available from £35,500 and so still falls under the threshold. 

Only front-driven Ariyas in Engage trim are eligible for the grant, with mid-rung Advance starting at £37,500 and the entry-level e-4orce four-wheel-drive car priced from £45,500. The range-topping Nismo performance edition starts at £56,630.

The announcement means both of Nissan's current UK-market EVs receive the ECG, with the new Micra's entry price reduced to £21,495 with the £1500 discount. The UK-built Leaf crossover, due in the coming months, is in a "strong position" to receive the higher £3750 discount, Nissan's UK boss James Taylor told Autocar. 

Nissan GB marketing director Fiona Mackay said: “Securing eligibility for the UK government’s £1500 electric vehicle grant makes the Ariya more accessible than ever. It now offers greater value without compromising on the innovation, design and performance our customers expect, and reflects our approach of removing barriers to EV ownership and empowering more drivers to make the switch to zero-emission driving.

“And this is just the beginning. Alongside Ariya and the newly launched all-new Micra, we’re looking forward to the third-generation British-built Leaf later this year, followed by the electric Juke in 2026, also coming from our Sunderland plant.”

Read our review

Car review
Nissan Ariya frontcorner

Nissan Ariya

Where does Nissan's second bespoke EV rank in the electric crossover class?

Read our review

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 13 August 2025

So, anyone know roughly how much it costs to produce a car?, because, if you can knock £6K of list just like that, then cars have been too expensive for yonks, and what about Ariya owners just now, are their residuals going to dive a corresponding amount?

xxxx 13 August 2025

Just goes to show just how much some manufacturers were making on BEVs if they can drop the prices this much in one go.

