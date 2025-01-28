Genesis will become an electric-only brand in the UK for the foreseeable future after its last combustion models are pulled from the market.

The petrol and diesel variants of the G70 Shooting Brake and GV70 SUV have joined the G70 saloon and GV80 SUV in being pulled from the Korean brand's UK line-up.

All four can now be bought from stock only, with varying supplies of each to ensure that they remain avaialble until summertime – although this is subject to demand.

Explaining the move to build a small surplus of ICE cars rather than ending their sale in one fell swoop, Jonny Miller, brand director for Genesis Motor UK, told Autocar: “We didn't want to just sort of say ‘sorry, you have to have an EV now’. We wanted to give [existing customers] the opportunity to come back and take a second ICE product before it does go.”

The move means that, once those ICE stocks are depleted, Genesis will sell only electric cars in the UK.

This shift isn't permanent, however: it previously announced plans to add hybrid models to its line-up in the future, although these are thought to still be years away from appearing in showrooms.

Genesis's UK line-up for 2025 will include an updated Electrified G80 limousine, with extra range and an extended wheelbase, due in April; an updated Electrified GV70 SUV, also with more range, from the summer; and a restyled GV60 crossover.

The brand has also said new EVs are on the way “in the coming years”, such as a production version of the GV60 Magma performance EV.