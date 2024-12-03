Genesis Electrified GV70 gets new look and tech update

Genesis has unveiled a new look for the Electrified GV70, its flagship electric SUV.

Chief among the changes is a reworked front end with more prominent air intakes, injecting it with a sportier look.

The headlights also get new lenses that are said to provide better illumination.

At the rear, the indicators have been integrated into the brake lights and there is a thinner brake light mounted in the rear spoiler.

Inside, the GV70’s 15.4in infotainment touchscreen and separate digital instrument display are combined into a single panel that measures 27in diagonally.

The control panel for the car’s heating and air conditioning systems has also been moved down, onto the centre console.

Completing the suite of changes is a new steering wheel with a different centre boss.

Genesis has yet to announce whether the Electrified GV70's powertrain has also been updated. The current car packs 483bhp, yielding a 0-62mph sprint time of 4.2sec, and can drive up to 283 miles per charge.

It can be recharged at rates of up to 240kW, allowing a 10-80% refill in 18min.

Deliveries of the updated Electrified GV70 will begin in the brand’s native Korea by March, suggesting that it will land in the UK in late spring or early summer.

Prices are expected to rise slightly. The SUV currently starts at £65,105.