Genesis Electrified GV70 gets new look and tech update

Flagship SUV of Hyundai sibling gains a fresh face for 2025 as part of a wider revamp

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
3 December 2024

Genesis has unveiled a new look for the Electrified GV70, its flagship electric SUV.

Chief among the changes is a reworked front end with more prominent air intakes, injecting it with a sportier look. 

The headlights also get new lenses that are said to provide better illumination.

At the rear, the indicators have been integrated into the brake lights and there is a thinner brake light mounted in the rear spoiler. 

Inside, the GV70’s 15.4in infotainment touchscreen and separate digital instrument display are combined into a single panel that measures 27in diagonally.

The control panel for the car’s heating and air conditioning systems has also been moved down, onto the centre console. 

Completing the suite of changes is a new steering wheel with a different centre boss. 

2025 Genesis GV70 Electrified dashboard

Genesis has yet to announce whether the Electrified GV70's powertrain has also been updated. The current car packs 483bhp, yielding a 0-62mph sprint time of 4.2sec, and can drive up to 283 miles per charge.

It can be recharged at rates of up to 240kW, allowing a 10-80% refill in 18min.

Deliveries of the updated Electrified GV70 will begin in the brand’s native Korea by March, suggesting that it will land in the UK in late spring or early summer.

Prices are expected to rise slightly. The SUV currently starts at £65,105.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

xxxx 3 December 2024

Why would you put all those buttons and dials for the heating lower and further back, oh yes to allow room for multiple air vents and LCD screens. Just plain dangerous and stupid.

Peter Cavellini 3 December 2024

Getting more Mercedes looking as the years go by?

