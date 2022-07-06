Alfa Romeo Tonale and Cupra Born shine in Euro NCAP safety tests

The Alfa Romeo Tonale and Cupra Born were among five new cars to achieve top safety ratings after rigorous testing by Euro NCAP.

The Italian car maker’s compact SUV met “all requirements for a five-star rating”, the European New Car Assessment Programme’s report read, achieving an 83% score for adult occupant protection, as well as a 85% score for child occupant safety.

The lowest mark the Alfa Romeo received was a 67% score for vulnerable road users’ protection, with the report stating that the car had “areas of weak or poor protection” around the “stiff windscreen pillars”.

The new Cupra Born also achieved five stars and outshone the Tonale in a number of areas, receiving a 93% adult occupant protection score, with the report noting “good protection” for those inside. It was awarded an 89% child occupant protection score and a 73% vulnerable road users’ protection mark.

The new Kia Sportage was another to get full marks. Euro NCAP's report noted that because it shares much of its platform with the Hyundai Tucson, only “necessary” tests have been carried out, with much of its score coming from its sibling. The report cited an 87% adult occupant protection score.

Other cars to receive a five-star rating were the Mercedes-Benz T-Class and Mercedes-Benz Citan Tourer MPVs. Their reports noted that, despite sharing the same platform as the Renault Kangoo, they are better equipped across the board, with a new centre airbag for additional far-side impact protection and high-performing active safety features.

Euro NCAP also tested the Toyota Aygo X and the BMW i4, which both received four-star ratings. The Toyota “does well overall”, the report said, but was let down by a lack of some “more advanced” safety systems. The BMW “shows that luxury does not always mean better safety performance”, the report noted, and was awarded a four-star rating because it missed out on some critical crash avoidance points.