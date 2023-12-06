£70 million for new rapid chargers at UK motorway services

The government has announced a £70 million scheme to stimulate ultra-rapid electric vehicle charger installation at motorway service stations, but is still set to miss its target of having six such devices at each site in England by the end of the year.

As part of the Department for Transport’s vision for the rapid charging network in England (published in May 2020), the government planned for there to be at least six high-power-capable, open-access (150-350kW) chargepoints at each service station in England by 2023.

Research published by the RAC in May 2023 found that it was unlikely to reach this by the year’s end. Data from Zap-Map then showed that six locations did not have these devices: Barton Park on the A1(M), Carlisle Northbound on the M1, Leicester Forest on both sides of the M1, Strensham Southbound on the M5 and Tebay South on the M6.

According to charger mapping service Zap-Map, several sites still do not have ultra-rapid chargers, including Carlisle Southwaite North and Carlisle Southwaite South, Strensham Northbound, and Tebay North.

Each of these sites, however, does have at least a 50kW provision.

The funding announced today at the COP28 climate conference will be used to prepare the electrical network at five to 10 service stations for the installation of additional 100kW-plus chargepoints.

The government has not specified specifically how the £70 million, which comes from the £950 million Rapid Charging Fund, will be allocated.

However, it recently highlighted the availability of grid connections as a key barrier to the ramp-up of charger installations. In the 30-point plan for drivers, published in October, the government said it will “review grid connections process for EV chargepoints, with [the] aim to accelerate it”.

The public-charging industry has repeatedly highlighted the limited availability of grid connections as a key barrier to improved chargepoint provision. Toddington Harper, CEO of Gridserve, told Autocar in April: “Almost every issue of speed of implementation is down to the speed of grid connections. I’m not kicking the grid here – it was designed for a completely different purpose and adapting it to what we need, while keeping the lights on, is a huge task.