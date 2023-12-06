BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: £70 million for new rapid chargers at UK motorway services
UP NEXT
New Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé brings 442bhp straight six

£70 million for new rapid chargers at UK motorway services

Government pledges to boost motorway charging, but several service stations still have no ultra-rapid chargers
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
3 mins read
6 December 2023

The government has announced a £70 million scheme to stimulate ultra-rapid electric vehicle charger installation at motorway service stations, but is still set to miss its target of having six such devices at each site in England by the end of the year. 

As part of the Department for Transport’s vision for the rapid charging network in England (published in May 2020), the government planned for there to be at least six high-power-capable, open-access (150-350kW) chargepoints at each service station in England by 2023.

Research published by the RAC in May 2023 found that it was unlikely to reach this by the year’s end. Data from Zap-Map then showed that six locations did not have these devices: Barton Park on the A1(M), Carlisle Northbound on the M1, Leicester Forest on both sides of the M1, Strensham Southbound on the M5 and Tebay South on the M6.

Related articles

According to charger mapping service Zap-Map, several sites still do not have ultra-rapid chargers, including Carlisle Southwaite North and Carlisle Southwaite South, Strensham Northbound, and Tebay North.

Each of these sites, however, does have at least a 50kW provision. 

The funding announced today at the COP28 climate conference will be used to prepare the electrical network at five to 10 service stations for the installation of additional 100kW-plus chargepoints.

The government has not specified specifically how the £70 million, which comes from the £950 million Rapid Charging Fund, will be allocated.

Vauxhall Corsa-E charging at Gridserve charger – rear quarter

However, it recently highlighted the availability of grid connections as a key barrier to the ramp-up of charger installations. In the 30-point plan for drivers, published in October, the government said it will “review grid connections process for EV chargepoints, with [the] aim to accelerate it”.

The public-charging industry has repeatedly highlighted the limited availability of grid connections as a key barrier to improved chargepoint provision. Toddington Harper, CEO of Gridserve, told Autocar in April: “Almost every issue of speed of implementation is down to the speed of grid connections. I’m not kicking the grid here – it was designed for a completely different purpose and adapting it to what we need, while keeping the lights on, is a huge task.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

“But we can often be delayed by months or more waiting for a connection. The process you have to go through is hard at best and infuriating at worst.”

The government’s ambition is to ‘future-proof’ each service station’s electrical capacity against the expected increase in demand for motorway chargers through to 2035. That year, sales of new petrol and diesel-powered cars, including hybrids, will be banned.

It also acknowledged in a statement that the current state of the nation’s charging infrastructure is a barrier to electric car adoption. It said the fund will “[provide] consumers more confidence to choose EVs”.

Transport secretary Mark Harper added: “This £70 million pilot scheme is the starting point and sends a message to consumers and industry that we are investing wisely and rapidly to grow the future of transport in the UK.”

The improvement process at these five to 10 initial sites – the precise number being dependent on the applications received by National Highways – will be used to gather evidence for an eventual, larger fund.

Alongside the pilot fund, the government has launched a 10-week consultation to establish where chargers are most needed, and how to design the full Rapid Charging Fund.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry, having joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

Before he joined the automotive media, Charlie studied History at the University of Winchester, where he specialised in the impact of more accessible mobility on 20th Century Europe. 

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

Advertisement
Back to top

used cars for sale

Volkswagen GOLF 1.5 TSI R-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£25,499
4,362miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Suzuki SX4 S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet MHEV SZ5 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,731
6,740miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Abarth 595 1.4 T-Jet Competizione 70th Euro 6 3dr
2019
£17,999
9,485miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI GTD DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£19,495
52,671miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volkswagen GOLF 2.0 TSI BlueMotion Tech GTI Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£14,995
53,400miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Porsche Macan 3.0 TD V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£26,926
54,380miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Citroen C1 1.0 VTi Flair ETG5 Euro 6 5dr
2016
£6,600
88,740miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Ford EcoSport 1.0T EcoBoost Zetec 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£7,899
46,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
BMW X1 2.0 20d XLine XDrive Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£9,495
67,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives