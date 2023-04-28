UK electric vehicle charging firms unite as infrastructure expands

"We’re under scrutiny because so many people are turning up to charge. That’s a success, not a failure.”

Who would be a charge point operator? Barely a week goes by without the incumbents taking a kicking, be it from pointed words from an industry body or a social media pile-on.

They argue that the reality is very different from the portrayal, citing the fact that in less than a decade they have transformed the charging landscape – with much more to come.

To double down on that messaging, the majority of operators across the spectrum of the industry have now joined forces, forming ChargeUK to represent their views to government, business and the public, as well as to provide a robust response to misinformation.

Here, we discuss the pressing issues with ChargeUK chair and Osprey CEO Ian Johnston, and other EV charging network leaders.

Joining Johnston for our roundtable discussion are Toddington Harper (CEO, Gridserve), Tom Hurst (UK country manager, Fastned), James McKemey (head of policy and public affairs, Pod Point), Liz Aab (chief commercial officer, Connected Kerb) and Tanya Sinclair (senior director of policy, Europe, ChargePoint).

Why form ChargeUK?

Ian Johnston: “What’s become clear through our various discussions with government is we are incredibly aligned on the key points, and by presenting ourselves as such it will help us roll out more charging infrastructure even faster. We also believe we can better reassure the public and businesses that the infrastructure planning is in place for the long term.”

How far will this collaboration go?

Tom Hurst: “If there’s one of my chargers next to one of their chargers, I’ll be doing everything I can to make sure the customer chooses mine. We are still in business against each other, but it makes sense to work together on common issues.”

Do you feel unfairly represented today?

Toddington Harper: “A lot of people love negativity and love to talk about problems – but most of the challenges we are facing are a result of huge success.