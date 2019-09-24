Autocar confidential: Volkswagen's rowdy crowds, Mini's sales success and more

In the Frankfurt motor show edition of Autocar confidential, we hear how Volkswagen kept order at the revealing of its new ID 3, how things are looking for Mini's first electric model, and more.

Keeping the (Green)peace

Volkswagen was taking no chances, given the threat of protesters disrupting its Frankfurt press conference, and had a ring of burly security guards set 20m from the stage to give anyone who dared to move within range the evil eye. It worked: despite the presence of Greenpeace protesters outside, the conference passed without incident.

Goodbye-ton

Byton CTO David Twohig claimed the surprise departure of joint founder Carsten Breitfeld is “normal for a start-up”. He said: “If Carsten had left earlier, it would be a serious blow. But we were stable by the time he left. He was a visionary, but now the priority is getting that vision to production”. The production M-Byte electric SUV, shown at Frankfurt and on sale in Europe by 2021, could also be offered in right-hand drive “if there’s enough interest”, Twohig said.