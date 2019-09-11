Byton M-Byte: high-tech electric SUV could come to the UK

Chinese start-up company Byton will bring its the M-Byte electric SUV to right-hand-drive markets such as the UK if there is enough interest, and "the signs are good", according to chief technical officer David Twohig.
The M-Byte has been in development for two years. Launching on the Chinese market initially, with customer deliveries set to get under way in the middle of 2020, it's planned to arrive in Europe in early 2021 at a starting price of €45,000 (£40,280).
Twohig, a former chief engineer at Alpine, claims the delay in getting the car to Europe is "mostly for software reasons". The company gets mapping data from Baidu - effectively China's Google - but must work with different partners in Europe. "We have to establish that and then iron out all the bugs, to ensure everything works as it should," Twohig said. A hundred prototypes have been built so far, with over half of those destroyed during testing.
The production car on display - described as 100% finished - bears a strong resemblance to the concept that was revealed earlier this year and retains that car’s distinctive 48in curved ‘Shared Experience Display’, the largest infotainment screen yet fitted to a production car.
The screen forms part of what Byton calls “a digital lounge feeling” and allows passengers to access connectivity services and vehicle controls.
Peter Cavellini
Won’t sell many in RHD?
Why?, I'll tell you why, because most of us with a Mortgage, a Family etc haven't got the cash to afford a £40K Car!
Touch screen and politics
How the %$£ do you operate a touchscreen stuck onto the steering wheel airbag? Just focusing over that shorter a distance is a task in itself.
Oh and Peter this is a Car website not a polictical personal viewpoint one!
