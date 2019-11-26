Autocar confidential: Volkswagen's cut-price EV, JLR's Twitter sports car and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
26 November 2019

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we scrimp with Volkswagen's budget EV, chat sports cars with Mercedes, hear from Mazda on motorshows and more.

VW's V Affordable EV

Volkswagen's budget electric vehicle is on track for a 2023 launch and will cost under £18,000, VW CEO Herbert Diess has confirmed. “We have to do it and we have a combined team between China, Spain and Germany [working on it],” he said. “They’re working hard but there’s still some way to go. It’s really tough to get a decent range for a car under £18,000.”

T-wit t-wow

Jaguar Land Rover produced a specially designed sports car, likely based on the F-Type, that never made production, a Twitter conversation between two employees suggests. Commenting on Ferrari’s new Roma, SVO special projects manager Adi Smith asked designer Cesar Pieri: “Did you sell our special little project? Looks REALLY familiar.” Pieri replied: “Seems like someone found our files! At least it got somehow produced.”

Driven this week

  • Polestar 1 2019 first drive review - hero front
    25 November 2019
    First Drive
    Polestar 1 2019 review
    We drive the production version of the plug-in electric hybrid Polestar 1....
  • Cadillac XT6 Sport 2020 first drive review - hero front
    22 November 2019
    First Drive
    Cadillac XT6 AWD Sport 2019 review
    Does struggling American brand's new Audi Q7-equivalent SUV make sense...
  • BMW X4 M Competition 2019 road test review - hero front
    22 November 2019
    Car review
    BMW X4 M Competition
    Divisive ‘sports activity coupé’ is meant to drive like an M3 on stilts. So,...

Merc talks sports  

Sports cars will feature in Mercedes line-ups for years to come, believes the firm’s design director, Gorden Wagener, because more and more race tracks are being built. “I read that one race track a week is being opened in China,” he said. “Many of them are private facilities, but this underlines that there is still a strong appetite for sporty cars for the future.”

Mazda: the show(s) must go on 

Despite a waning carmaker attendance at motor shows, Mazda thinks they still have a place for its brand. Design boss Ikuo Maeda said: “Motor shows are a good opportunity for manufacturers to express their corporate vision, philosophy and brand style all on one stand.”

