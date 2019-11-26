Autocar confidential: Volkswagen's cut-price EV, JLR's Twitter sports car and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we scrimp with Volkswagen's budget EV, chat sports cars with Mercedes, hear from Mazda on motorshows and more.

VW's V Affordable EV

Volkswagen's budget electric vehicle is on track for a 2023 launch and will cost under £18,000, VW CEO Herbert Diess has confirmed. “We have to do it and we have a combined team between China, Spain and Germany [working on it],” he said. “They’re working hard but there’s still some way to go. It’s really tough to get a decent range for a car under £18,000.”

T-wit t-wow

Jaguar Land Rover produced a specially designed sports car, likely based on the F-Type, that never made production, a Twitter conversation between two employees suggests. Commenting on Ferrari’s new Roma, SVO special projects manager Adi Smith asked designer Cesar Pieri: “Did you sell our special little project? Looks REALLY familiar.” Pieri replied: “Seems like someone found our files! At least it got somehow produced.”