Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 arrives to rival Bentley Bentayga

Mercedes-Benz has extended its Maybach line-up with the unveiling of a plush new 550bhp flagship version of the third-generation GLS at the 2019 Guangzhou motor show in China.

Lining up alongside the S-Class-based Maybach saloon, the top-flight SUV is planned for UK delivery in 2020 as a rival to the likes of the Bentley Bentayga and Range Rover, featuring a series of unique styling cues, a mild-hybrid drivetrain and an upgraded interior.

The new model invokes many of the styling elements seen on the S-Class Maybach to help distinguish it from the standard third-generation GLS.

Included is a distinctive chrome grille featuring vertical louvres, chrome highlights within the side window surrounds and along the sills, standard 22in (and optional 23in) wheels, an optional two-tone exterior paint scheme in eight different colour combinations, electrically extending running boards and chromed tail-pipes with a signature cross-rib.