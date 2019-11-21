Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 arrives to rival Bentley Bentayga

The new model invokes many of the styling elements seen on the S-Class Maybach to help distinguish it from the standard third-generation GLS.
Included is a distinctive chrome grille featuring vertical louvres, chrome highlights within the side window surrounds and along the sills, standard 22in (and optional 23in) wheels, an optional two-tone exterior paint scheme in eight different colour combinations, electrically extending running boards and chromed tail-pipes with a signature cross-rib.
Speaking about the new model, Mercedes-Benz’s head of product management, Martin Hülder, said: “SUV vehicles have a major advantage for the luxury segment: the high seating position. In combination with the running boards, this makes access and egress easy and convenient."
Inside, the 5202mm-long Mercedes-Maybach GLS sports an upgraded interior with nappa leather upholstery and unique trim elements. Among the long list of options for UK customers are reclining rear seats with a massage function and a fixed centre console with folding tables and a refrigerator in a four-seat layout that can be further enhanced with a panoramic sunroof. Boot capacity below the cargo blind at the rear is 520 litres. Reflecting its upper luxury positioning, the latest Maybach model also receives a long list of standard driving aids.
Mercedes-Benz’s most luxurious SUV will be offered from the outset of sales with just one drivetrain in the GLS 600 4Matic. The mild-hybrid unit combines a turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine with a 48V integrated starter motor to provide an overall output of 550bhp at 6000rpm and 538lb ft of torque from 2500-5000rpm. The electrically boosted reserves are channelled through a nine-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox and 4Matic all-wheel drive.
Mercedes-Benz claims a 0-62mph time for the 2710kg Maybach GLS 600 4Matic of 4.9sec. Top speed is limited to 155mph. Combined fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are put at 24.1mpg and 266g/km respectively on the WLTP cycle.
Underpinning the new top-of-the-line GLS model is a specially tuned version of Mercedes-Benz’s E-Active Body control suspension. Also included is a curve inclination function that allows the big new SUV to lean into corners to reduce the lateral forces acting on the occupants.
Join the debate
Symanski
Some people said...
that the Bentely Bentayga was ugly. Well, it just got beautiful by comparison!
Acutally like the Bentayga for what it is, an unmistakable Bentley in SUV form. This Mercedes Maybach looks like the Chinese knock-off of a Chinese knock-off! Of all the marques this is the worst. I'm actually astounded that anybody signed off on this.
Thekrankis
I feel ill
Vulgarity writ huge.
scrap
Grotesque.
Grotesque.
