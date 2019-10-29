Autocar confidential: Volkswagen's church of dealers, Mercedes' push for data security and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
29 October 2019

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, Audi adds a pipe to the Q3, Mercedes tells us about its focus on data security, we talk EVs with Toyota and more.

VW keep faith with dealers

Volkswagen's 10,000-strong dealer network will always remain integral to its sales process, despite the manufacturer seeking to sell cars to customers directly. “Dealers are like churches, in that they know their local people better than we ever can,” said chief operating officer Ralf Brandstätter.

Audi's pipe dream

One of the key additions to the second-generation Audi RS Q3 that most excited its designers? A second exhaust pipe. Exterior designer Matthew Baggley said: “The Q3 had been the only RS model with only one exhaust pipe – and we really wanted to fix that.” The twin pipes on the new car are now the biggest in the entire Audi range.

Driven this week

Mercedes susses data security 

Mercedes' reputation for safety must extend to data security if the firm is to be trusted for online sales and customer interaction, according to head of sales Britta Seeger. “It’s critical that we are trusted to protect the data we need from customers in order to make their purchase and ownership of our cars seamless,” she said. Mercedes Me digital services have been activated by more than four million people.

Not-so-green EVs

It would take 60 new Yaris Hybrids to account for the same amount of rare-earth metals used in one ‘average’ electric car, claims Toyota’s senior technical trainer Stefan Ramaekers. Metals such as neodymium, used for the magnets in EV motors, are extracted using highly polluting processes in Chinese mines. Toyota reckons regular hybrids are currently “the most attractive and affordable electrified powertrains”.

