Autocar confidential: Volkswagen's church of dealers, Mercedes' push for data security and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, Audi adds a pipe to the Q3, Mercedes tells us about its focus on data security, we talk EVs with Toyota and more.

VW keep faith with dealers

Volkswagen's 10,000-strong dealer network will always remain integral to its sales process, despite the manufacturer seeking to sell cars to customers directly. “Dealers are like churches, in that they know their local people better than we ever can,” said chief operating officer Ralf Brandstätter.

Audi's pipe dream

One of the key additions to the second-generation Audi RS Q3 that most excited its designers? A second exhaust pipe. Exterior designer Matthew Baggley said: “The Q3 had been the only RS model with only one exhaust pipe – and we really wanted to fix that.” The twin pipes on the new car are now the biggest in the entire Audi range.