In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we find out why Skoda may not produce a next-generation Citigo, get the lowdown on Toyota's A- and B-segment spree, hear Volvo's views on diesel and more.

Skoda Citi-no?

A new generation of the now electric-only Skoda Citigo is still unconfirmed for production, with technical boss Christian Strube saying that although small cars still “made sense”, such a car “must be affordable”. Boss Bernhard Maier told Autocar that government subsidies were needed to keep the cost down, otherwise small cars “will be hardly accessible as a mass product”.

Toyota's super-wee SUV

The chief engineer of the Toyota Yaris, Yasunori Suezawa, is also developing the next-generation Aygo alongside “other A- and B-segment cars” – likely to include a new superminisized SUV. It’s expected all will use versions of the TNGA platform, and could also benefit from sporting GR variants.