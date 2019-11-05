Autocar confidential: Toyota believes it can fly, Suzuki gets its hustle on and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we chat hybrids with Mitsubishi, get swept up on Toyota's mad e-broom, talk Kei cars with Nissan and more.

Mitsubishi's hot air

Mitsubishi showed a gas turbine range-extender powertrain at Tokyo, but don’t get your hopes up about it making production. Engineering boss Hiroshi Nagaoka said the technology has been in development for only a short time and is a long way from proving itself in areas such as heat management and control.

Toyota sweeps Tokyo

Bizarrest moment of the Tokyo show was Toyota boss Akio Toyoda unveiling an e-broom. Although no technical details were given, it appeared to have an electric wheel at the end of the brush that propelled a man on rollerskates around the show stage. “It doesn’t fly yet,” said Toyoda, ruefully, as the slightly bemused audience looked on…