Autocar confidential: Tesla's latest landmark, touchscreens to stick around and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we hear the full extent of the effects shutdown is having on the UK automotive industry, the Land Rover CEO's latest honorary title, and why we're still searching for the ideal car infotainment system.

Another milestone for Tesla

Tesla is now just a handful of Supercharger stalls away from having 5000 across Europe, spread across 519 stations in 25 countries. The expansive network is credited for helping a German Model S owner to become the first Tesla driver to hit one million kilometres (621,000 miles) in an electric car, doing so over five and a half years.

Lockdown figures make for grim reading

The shutdown will have serious long-term implications for the UK automotive industry. More than 60% of the full-time manufacturer workforce has been furloughed, while 51% of manufacturers are reporting revenues falling by more than half, according to SMMT data. Some 26% of firms report cash reserves for less than three months, while nearly a third predict that recovery will take up to two years.

For he's a jolly good fellow

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Sir Ralf Speth has been elected a fellow of Britain’s prestigious Royal Society. The honour recognises his commitment to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education, as well as his efforts to promote research and development in the UK.