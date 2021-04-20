BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar confidential: No mini EVs for Volvo, Kia sticks by roots
UP NEXT
Toyota bZ4X concept is brand's first bespoke electric car

Autocar confidential: No mini EVs for Volvo, Kia sticks by roots

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
Autocar
News
2 mins read
20 April 2021

in this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we hear what the future could hold for the Vauxhall Insignia, Kia promises not to abandon its root and more.

Insignia is not irreplaceable 

Vauxhall designer Mark Adams has hinted that the Insignia could be reinvented or replaced entirely at the end of its lifecycle. “We’re thinking about all the vehicles in our portfolio, and the Insignia is no exception,” he said. “I’m excited by what we’re doing for that vehicle.” The current Insignia came out in 2017 and will be the only GM-designed mainstream car left in Europe once the Astra is replaced later this year.

Kia won't abandon roots

Despite the new Kia EV6 promising an acceleration figure to beat the entry-level Porsche Taycan, the Korean firm says it won’t abandon its roots. Global brand head Artur Martins said: “This car stands for what we want to be as a brand. We’re a mainstream brand and we want to keep being a mainstream brand. It’s about making cars that carry the character of the brand we want to build, the values we want to bring to our customers.”

Volvo snubs miniature EVs 

Don't expect Volvo to follow Citroën and Renault in developing miniature urban mobility EVs such as the Ami and Mobilize EZ-1. Volvo boss Håkan Samuelsson said: “There will be a market for access to high-quality premium mobility for a couple of days, and then more basic urban mobility. That’s a difficult market for a premium car maker to compete in.”

Efficiency is key for Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz cars boss Markus Schäfer says maximising efficiency is now the firm’s main development focus. “My key target is efficiency, to drive down the kilowatt hours per 100km,” he said. “Every design element and module is designed for this goal.”

READ MORE

All-new Vauxhall Astra: reinvented hatch tests hybrid powertrain 

Vauxhall: Ellesmere Port talks 'productive but not conclusive' 

Stellantis boss warns 2030 ban could close Vauxhall UK factory

Used cars for sale

 Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop+ 3dr
2015
£3,183
74,554miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Design 5dr [ac]
2014
£3,495
70,917miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v Ambiance 5dr
2014
£3,495
50,292miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,600
53,100miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr
2014
£3,700
45,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2014
£3,770
73,215miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Nissan Micra 1.2 Acenta 5dr
2015
£3,799
75,769miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 5dr
2014
£3,812
37,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Santa fe 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi HEV 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar XE P250 R Dynamic 2021 UK FD hero front

Jaguar XE P250 R-Dynamic 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid ST 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2021 UK review

DMAX LAUNCH PRESS 14 4 21 NUMBER 079

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes S Class S400d 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz S400d 4Matic L AMG Line 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Commenter 20 April 2021
The lowest cost way to replace insignia is to rebadge the ds9 saloon especially important given low sales of large cars

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Santa fe 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi HEV 2021 UK review

1 Jaguar XE P250 R Dynamic 2021 UK FD hero front

Jaguar XE P250 R-Dynamic 2021 UK review

1 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid ST 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2021 UK review

DMAX LAUNCH PRESS 14 4 21 NUMBER 079

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes S Class S400d 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz S400d 4Matic L AMG Line 2021 UK review

View all latest drives