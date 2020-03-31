Autocar confidential: Mercedes' gift of time, Volvo's wireless snub and more

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, Mercedes gives buyers the gift of time, Kia pours water on online sales utility, Volvo snubs wireless charging and more.

Mercedes' helping hand

Hybrid and electric car customers typically need more support from retailers before they commit to a purchase, according to Mercedes-Benz’s head of sales and marketing, Britta Seeger. “We take the time to identify if the car really suits their needs,” she said. “These are big changes, and it is right that customers take their time to be sure before they commit.”

Kia's face-to-face focus

Kia has no plans to push online sales in the UK, said boss Paul Philpott: “The complexity of products is increasing, not decreasing. There’s more need than ever to go and speak to someone face to face.”

Volvo not wiring in to wireless