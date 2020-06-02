Autocar confidential: Kia not committed to hydrogen, PSA still focused on value, and more

Our reporters empty their notebooks to round up a week in gossip from across the automotive industry
2 June 2020

In this week's round-up of automotive gossip, we find out whether Kia has room in its line-up for a hydrogen-powered car based on the Hyundai Nexo, get PSA's view on affordable cars, and more.

Is a Nexo sister car still on the way?

Kia is "not sure" if it will keep its commitment to offer by 2021 an FCEV based on sister brand Hyundai’s Nexo, due to the pandemic fallout. “We don’t think it’s something we have to push”, said Emilio Herrera, Kia’s chief operating officer for Europe. “If we’re saying EVs are expensive for the consumer, hydrogen cars are more expensive still”.

Just can't get enough

The future of the city car may be uncertain, but the new Seat Mii Electric is selling very strongly. Product marketing boss Pedro Fondevilla said: “Demand for this kind of car has been higher than we were expecting, and Germany and Norway have already sold out what they were willing to sell for this year. We can say it has been a success.” Skoda’s version, the Citigo-e iV, sold out in the UK in just two months.

The price will be right

PSA Group boss Carlos Tavares claims his firm’s merger with FCA will focus on developing affordable cars, despite the pressure of green legislation. He said: “We can’t talk about clean mobility without talking about affordability mobility. If it’s expensive, it doesn’t meet the requirements of our customers.” Tavares said the groups’ combined resources and larger scale will help them achieve this.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Read our review

Car review
Kia e-Niro 2019 road test review - hero front

Kia e-Niro

Award-winning, in-demand crossover marks Kia’s true arrival into the EV market

Read our review
Back to top

Start 'em when they're young

The biggest age group for Renault car-sharing in Paris is 34-38-year-olds. As a result, the most popular car on the scheme is the Zoe, of which 20% come with baby seats. Rival Citroën recently launched the Ami electric quadricyle, but Renault’s EV boss Gilles Normand said there’s little demand for its own Twizy.

READ MORE

Analysis: the numbers behind the FCA and PSA merger

Porsche: No electric 911 until at least 2030

New 2021 Kia Stinger facelift starts testing at the Nürburgring

Advertisement

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week