BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: "All over the place": haphazard incentive cuts threaten EV confidence
UP NEXT
Lotus will launch new range of hybrids in Europe next year

"All over the place": haphazard incentive cuts threaten EV confidence

Calls for stable incentives mount as Autumn Budget shifts fleet tax goalposts

Alex Grant
News
3 mins read
27 November 2025

Experts are warning against the “haphazard” removal of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle incentives, following further adjustment to fleet tax breaks as part of the 2025 Budget.

Businesses are critical for the UK’s plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and battery-electric vehicle (BEV) market, accounting for around 80% of registrations across both, according to the latest Department for Transport data. A large share of that volume is bought by leasing companies, which supply them to business fleets. 

However, the Budget stopped short of offering long-awaited support for leasing companies. Businesses purchasing vehicles and charging points outright can deduct up to 100% of the cost from their gross profits, which in turn reduces their corporation tax bill. However, this excludes vehicles that are bought to be leased.

From January 2026, the Treasury will extend this to leased assets, enabling companies to add 40% of the purchase cost to their balance sheet and claim tax relief. Although this still excludes cars, Toby Poston, chief executive of the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA), said it’s a step in the right direction.

“After a campaign from the BVRLA and industry partners over multiple years, working across government, it is encouraging to see that the Treasury has finally begun to acknowledge the sector’s value,” he said. “That acceleration can be turbocharged if we see a greater commitment from the Treasury, extending full expensing to leasing across cars and vans.”

Other car fleets fared better. Last year’s Autumn Budget took aim at Employee Car Ownership Schemes (ECOS), which enable employers to sell cars to staff – often at a discount and with short, mileage-limited contracts – then resell them. As this transfers ownership to the driver, they are exempt from company car tax. 

The Treasury had planned to close that “loophole” and “level the playing field” in April, bringing cars that are not registered to employees, have restricted private usage or a set buyback period into the company car tax regime – a move that, the Treasury said, will affect 76,000 taxpayers. 

Subsequently postponed to October 2026, this change has been delayed by the Budget until April 2030, with a 12-month transition period for cars that are already on the road when it comes into force.

As manufacturers and fleets face mounting pressure to electrify, one industry insider – who asked not to be named – stressed that consistency is vital as plug-in vehicle incentives are wound down. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

will volvo xc40 recharge 16 1600x1067 0eeeb097 7c79 461a 93c4 4d1e4cd21a7e
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
7
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid review 2025 032
Peugeot 308
Peugeot 308
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
7
Volvo EX90
Geeley EX5 review 2025 001
Geely EX5
4
Geely EX5

View all car reviews

Back to top

Labelling tax-efficient and EV-friendly schemes such as ECOS as “loopholes” risks undermining confidence in electrification, both among the “squeezed middle class” and fleets investing in electric vehicles, said the industry insider. “It feels very haphazard," they added. "There is a means for phasing incentives out with properly designed plans, where everyone is consulted. Otherwise, you can end up giving grants for a new electric car with one hand and then making it difficult to drive those vehicles by changing the terms of things like ECOS. “Owning or leasing a car in schemes of this nature is an essential and drivers are going to be punished for it. It doesn’t make political sense to an individual on the receiving end of those contradictory changes. That’s not telling anyone you should get an electric car: it’s all over the place.”

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Kia Rio 1.25 SR7 Euro 6 5dr
2015
£3,790
97,689miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall CORSA 1.4i EcoTEC Griffin Euro 6 5dr
2019
£7,500
45,729miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI EVO R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,995
43,897miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Genesis GV70 ELECTRIC ESTATE (77.4kWh, Dual Motor) Sport Auto 4WD 5dr
2024
£41,550
8,829miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLA 1.3 CLA250e 15.6kWh AMG Line (Premium Plus) Coupe 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2024
£31,995
11,262miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW X3 2.0 30e 12kWh M Sport Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£38,788
27,840miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Kodiaq 1.5 TSI ACT Scout DSG 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2019
£20,000
57,226miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
MGS5 49kWh SE Auto 5dr
2025
£22,498
0miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Turbo Yes Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£17,998
0miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

will volvo xc40 recharge 16 1600x1067 0eeeb097 7c79 461a 93c4 4d1e4cd21a7e
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
7
Used Volvo XC40 Recharge 2021-2025 review
peugeot e 308 review 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-308
7
Peugeot e-308
Peugeot 308 GT Hybrid review 2025 032
Peugeot 308
Peugeot 308
Volvo EX90 review 2024 01
Volvo EX90
7
Volvo EX90
Geeley EX5 review 2025 001
Geely EX5
4
Geely EX5

View all car reviews