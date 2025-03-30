Volvo boss Jim Rowan steps down, ex-CEO Samuelsson returns

Volvo boss Jim Rowan will step down from the firm immediately, and will be replaced by his predecessor Håkan Samuelsson on an interim basis.

The Scotsman was a surprise choice to take over as the boss of the Swedish firm in 2022, moving over from the tech industry. His previous role was at Dyson.

Rowan will leave Volvo on 31 March, and no reason for his departure has been given. During his time at the helm of the Geely-owned firm, Rowan oversaw the launch of the EX30, EX90 and ES90 SUVs, and was a key proponent of its push towards electric vehicles built around an advanced new software architecture.