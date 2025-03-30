BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volvo boss Jim Rowan steps down, ex-CEO Samuelsson returns
UP NEXT
Dacia Spring vs Leapmotor T03: UK's cheapest EVs face off

Volvo boss Jim Rowan steps down, ex-CEO Samuelsson returns

Scotsman Rowan leaving Swedish firm after three years; former boss returns on interim basis

News
James AttwoodWill Rimell Autocar
2 mins read
30 March 2025

Volvo boss Jim Rowan will step down from the firm immediately, and will be replaced by his predecessor Håkan Samuelsson on an interim basis.

The Scotsman was a surprise choice to take over as the boss of the Swedish firm in 2022, moving over from the tech industry. His previous role was at Dyson.

Rowan will leave Volvo on 31 March, and no reason for his departure has been given. During his time at the helm of the Geely-owned firm, Rowan oversaw the launch of the EX30, EX90 and ES90 SUVs, and was a key proponent of its push towards electric vehicles built around an advanced new software architecture.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

honda zr v review 2023 01
Honda ZR-V
7
Honda ZR-V
Mercedes Benz E450d Estate 2025 Review pan 12
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
8
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
BMW M2 Manual 2025 Review 2025 front corner blur 211
BMW M2
9
BMW M2
Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 Review front corner 14
Jeep Avenger
Jeep Avenger
Dacia Bigster front dynamic
Dacia Bigster
Dacia Bigster

View all car reviews