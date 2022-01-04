BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volvo names ex-Dyson boss as new president and CEO

Jim Rowan will take the helm at Volvo in March as Håkan Samuelsson steps down after nearly a decade
4 January 2022

Volvo CEO and president Håkan Samuelsson will step down from his role in March after nearly a decade, to be replaced by ex-Dyson Group CEO Jim Rowan. 

Autocar award winner Samuelsson has been president and CEO of Volvo Cars since October 2012, having previously served for two years on the company board and before that as chairman and CEO of the now defunct commercial vehicle manufacturer MAN SE. 

Samuelsson's contract comes to an end in 2022, and Volvo said his successor has been selected after "a thorough and diligent search process to secure the continued strong leadership of Volvo Cars with a CEO who has a strong background in software, digital transformation and innovative consumer products".

When Rowan takes over on 21 March 2022, Samuelsson will leave Volvo's board of management but continue to serve as chairperson of EV performance brand Polestar as it prepares to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange later this year.

He has yet to comment on any future plans beyond that.

Samuelsson said: "I'm pleased to welcome Jim to his new role to continue the great journey Volvo Cars is on.

"I would also like to extend my thanks to all Volvo Cars employees for the incredible progress we have made together in the past 10 years - for not only making Volvo one of the fastest growing and most trusted premium automotive brands but [also] for always innovating and leading with purpose. I wish you all the best for the exciting years to come."

Li Shufu, Volvo chairman and founder of parent company Geely Holding Group, said: "I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Håkan Samuelsson for his commitment and determination over the past ten years at Volvo Cars.

"Håkan has, together with his management team, created a renewed and strong product line, re-established Volvo as a premium brand that is well placed for the future and enabled the successful listing of Volvo Cars."

Rowan is currently boss of Ember Technologies, a manufacturer of heat-controlling kitchenware. Prior to that, he was CEO of technology giant Dyson for three years, specifically during the period in which the company was developing a bespoke electric car - which ultimately never made its way to market after it was deemed to be not commercially viable. Before starting at Dyson in 2012, he was chief operating officer of Blackberry.

He arrives at Volvo as the Swedish company prepares to launch the landmark all-electric successor to its largest model, the XC90, in 2022, following the recent arrival of the all-electric XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge compact SUVs.

It has also entered a joint venture with technology start up Northvolt to produce its own EV batteries in Sweden, has pledged to dramatically ramp up sustainability efforts across its manufacturing and supply chain operations and recently reported growth of £2 billion in the first nine months of 2021.

"I'm delighted to join Volvo Cars at such an exciting time for the company and at such a transformational time for both the industry and consumers," Rowan said. "The strong track record of Volvo Cars across innovation, safety and quality, coupled with world-class talent and inspiring sustainability and technology capabilities, places it in the driver's seat for the road ahead."

soldi 4 January 2022

Strange decision given poor record with stillborn Dyson car attempt and short-sightedness at Blackberry. Luckily Samuelsson is not too far away if the Chinese owners need to send a rescue boat.

Deputy 4 January 2022

Normally Volvo make good decisions - but ex person from Blackberry and Dyson cars??!!! When he was COO at Blackberry the share price went from $115 to $6 !! And the Dyson car was a great operational success........

Andrew1 4 January 2022
Does that mean they'll move the HQ to Singapore to avoid the Brexit dividends?
Bob Cholmondeley 4 January 2022
Andrew1 wrote:

Does that mean they'll move the HQ to Singapore to avoid the Brexit dividends?

Or, upcoming new Volvo's will have improved suction.

scotty5 4 January 2022
Andrew1 wrote:

Does that mean they'll move the HQ to Singapore to avoid the Brexit dividends?

In so many ways, that attempt at humour doesn't work. But if the Volvo car company did have it's HQ in the UK, then if they wanted to avoid the catastophe that remoaners said would happen, surly Volvo or rather Dyson, would have moved their HQ to a EU member state where apparently paths are paved with gold?

Last time I checked, Singapore was in the same position as the UK - they're not in the EU and it's government as well as the majority of it's people don't want to be part of it.

xxxx 4 January 2022

Still grumpy in the new year remoaner. Must be the Shropshire by election results for Rejoin the EU, 58 votes, even monster raving looning party got 5 times that. That really is embarrassing.

