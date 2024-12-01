Some €3 billion was wiped off the value of Stellantis today as the markets reacted to CEO Carlos Tavares’s shock resignation last night.

The multinational car-making giant's share price, listed in Milan, fell to as low as €11.32 on Monday, down 10% on Friday’s market close.

This steep drop put the value of the company at €33bn. The price has risen slightly throughout the day; at the time of writing, the drop stood at 6.5%.

It recorded a similar drop on the US's Nasdaq index, which has since grown to 7.5%.